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Fri, 27 Mar 2026 Headlines

UN resolution: Mahama has elevated Ghana's standing on international stage — Council of State

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
UN resolution: Mahama has elevated Ghanas standing on international stage — Council of State

UN resolutimThe Council of State has commended President John Dramani Mahama for his role in securing the adoption of a United Nations resolution on slavery.

The commendation follows the adoption of the resolution by the United Nations General Assembly, which declared the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

Ghana, through President Mahama, spearheaded the resolution, which has been described as a major step towards global recognition of the historical injustice and its lasting impact.

“The Council of State extends its warmest congratulations to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama… on his distinguished success at the United Nations General Assembly,” portions of a statement dated March 27 said.

In the statement, the Council praised the President’s leadership and diplomatic efforts in advancing Ghana’s position on the global stage.

It noted that the achievement reflects a commitment to justice, human dignity and historical accountability.

“This notable achievement reflects His Excellency's visionary leadership, diplomatic acumen, and unwavering commitment to justice, human dignity, and historical accountability,” the statement added.

The Council further indicated that the development reinforces Ghana’s reputation as a leading voice in Pan-Africanism and global advocacy.

It expressed confidence that the milestone would strengthen Ghana’s role in promoting equity and justice worldwide while inspiring national pride.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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