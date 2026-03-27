Britain shouldn’t be paying for a crime it helped eradicate — Kemi Badenoch on slave reparation

Leader of the UK Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has criticised a United Nations resolution on the transatlantic slave trade.

She stated that Britain should not be held financially responsible.

Her comments follow the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly declaring the slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

The resolution, spearheaded by Ghana, secured overwhelming support, with 123 member states voting in favour, three against and 52 abstaining.

In a social media post on Thursday, March 26,

she questioned why the UK government chose to abstain instead of voting against the resolution.

“Russia, China and Iran vote with others to demand trillions in reparations from UK taxpayers…and the Labour government abstain!” she wrote.

“We shouldn’t be paying for a crime we helped eradicate and still fight today,” Ms. Badenoch stated.

The measure was adopted on March 25 to coincide with the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Transatlantic Trafficking of Africans.

Presenting the resolution, President John Dramani Mahama described it as a pathway to healing and justice for Africa and the diaspora.

He said the initiative was the result of months of consultations aimed at building consensus and grounding the outcome in truth and moral responsibility.