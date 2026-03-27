ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Britain shouldn’t be paying for a crime it helped eradicate — Kemi Badenoch on slave reparation

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
General News Britain shouldn’t be paying for a crime it helped eradicate — Kemi Badenoch on slave reparation
FRI, 27 MAR 2026 2

Leader of the UK Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has criticised a United Nations resolution on the transatlantic slave trade.

She stated that Britain should not be held financially responsible.

Her comments follow the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly declaring the slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

The resolution, spearheaded by Ghana, secured overwhelming support, with 123 member states voting in favour, three against and 52 abstaining.

In a social media post on Thursday, March 26,

she questioned why the UK government chose to abstain instead of voting against the resolution.

“Russia, China and Iran vote with others to demand trillions in reparations from UK taxpayers…and the Labour government abstain!” she wrote.

“We shouldn’t be paying for a crime we helped eradicate and still fight today,” Ms. Badenoch stated.

The measure was adopted on March 25 to coincide with the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Transatlantic Trafficking of Africans.

Presenting the resolution, President John Dramani Mahama described it as a pathway to healing and justice for Africa and the diaspora.

He said the initiative was the result of months of consultations aimed at building consensus and grounding the outcome in truth and moral responsibility.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Kojo Nkran | 3/27/2026 8:24:21 PM

The conservative leader Kemi has a small mind. She lacks the intelligence and wisdom to be a national leader of Great Britain, let alone an international stateswoman. By the is she white or black African. She has inferiority complex. She should continue to stay and rot in the UK. God bless the King. Congrats His Excellency JD Mahama. You've honoured Ghana. Kemi White can't be your co-equal.

Comments2
Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah Government appoints Brig. Gen. Okae-Yeboah to lead nationwide flood mitigation t...

45 minutes ago

South African Policelinkkilling of Ghanaian national in Cape Town to extortion, not xenophobia South African Police link killing of Ghanaian national in Cape Town to extortion...

45 minutes ago

GMetforecasts moderate rainfall over the weekend GMet forecasts moderate rainfall over the weekend

58 minutes ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Gov't to build 10 new SHSs, rehabilitate 150 existing ones — Haruna Iddrisu

59 minutes ago

GH¢100m allocated annually for special needs education — Haruna Iddrisu GH¢100m allocated annually for special needs education — Haruna Iddrisu

59 minutes ago

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, also known as Dada Joe Remix Dada Joe Remix pleads guilty in US Court to multi-million-dollar romance fraud

2 hours ago

Francis Abaako, GES Director Pusiga 'Stay off teacher transfers' — Pusiga GES Director urges politicians, chiefs

2 hours ago

One Ghana Movement, GAFCSC hold Republic Day lecture on maritime insecurity and violent extremism One Ghana Movement, GAFCSC hold Republic Day lecture on maritime insecurity and ...

2 hours ago

Childs body found in Alajo gutter after being swept away by floodwaters Child's body found in Alajo gutter after being swept away by floodwaters

3 hours ago

Ghana must reject low-quality carbon credit projects — Annoh-Dompreh Ghana must reject low-quality carbon credit projects — Annoh-Dompreh

Just in....
body-container-line