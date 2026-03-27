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Claim my father awarded me $25m painting contract entirely absurd and false — Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Claim my father awarded me $25m painting contract entirely absurd and false — Gyankroma Akufo-Addo
FRI, 27 MAR 2026 1

Daughter of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, has denied claims that she received a $25 million contract to paint interchanges in Accra.

The allegation, which first surfaced during her father’s tenure, has resurfaced after some SHS students were seen painting interchanges in Kumasi under the current administration.

Critics have cited the development to revive allegations that she was awarded a lucrative state contract for similar works that are being done for free.

“My attention has once again been drawn to the circulation of entirely absurd and false claims alleging that I received $25 million to paint interchanges in Accra,” she said in a statement issued on Friday, March 27.

Miss Akufo-Addo stressed that no such contract has ever existed, explaining that the works were undertaken under the Art for All initiative.

She explained that the project was privately conceived and funded through the Creative Arts Agency, with support from private sector partners and personal contributions.

According to her, the renewed circulation of the claim is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish her reputation.

“Let me state, again, unequivocally and for the record: This claim is completely false. No such contract has ever existed, been offered, or been awarded,” she stated.

She challenged anyone with evidence of such a contract to make it public.

Miss Akufo-Addo added that she has instructed her lawyers to take legal action against those behind the claims.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

K Gyambibi | 3/28/2026 12:27:42 PM

There probably is no traceable or verifiable paper contract. But such was the nature of your father. He was no respector of laws or regulations. He did things without any reference to the law. He and his henchmen also believed all Ghanaians were fools and that he owed us no explanation. What a president !!!.

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