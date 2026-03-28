Stakeholders call for more support for women to drive community development

Government and civil society organisations have been urged to increase support for women, especially caregivers, to help improve the well-being of families and promote development in communities.

The call was made during a community forum held at Adaklu Tsirefe in the Adaklu District on Sunday, March 8, to mark the 2026 celebration of International Women’s Day.

The programme, organised by Friends of Adaklu, as part of the NORAD Project that is empowering 500 caregiver in the Adaklu District brought together community members, women’s groups, youth and traditional leaders to discuss the role of families and communities in raising children and addressing social challenges.

The event was held under the global theme “Give to Gain,” which highlights the importance of supporting others, especially women and children, as a way of building stronger and more prosperous societies.

Delivering the welcome address, the Country Director of Friends of Adaklu, Madam Stella Kudah, said the theme reminds people that when they support others, they also benefit in the long run.

“This year’s International Women’s Day celebration under the inspiring theme ‘Give to Gain’ reminds us of a timeless truth that when we invest in others and share opportunities, knowledge and support, we do not lose, we multiply,” she said.

She explained that the day is not only meant to celebrate women, but also to encourage action towards gender equality and the empowerment of women in all areas of society.

According to her, when women are supported through education, healthcare, leadership opportunities and economic activities, families become stronger and communities develop faster.

Madam Kudah said FOA has over the years seen how empowering women can change lives, especially in homes where women are the main caregivers. She mentioned that a practical support for women under the NORAD Project in Adaklu is already making a difference in some communities.

According to her, the project is helping to improve the lives of caregivers by providing them with financial support and working tools to start or expand their businesses.

She disclosed that about 500 caregivers are currently benefiting from the project across the Adaklu District.

Madam Kudah explained that the project focuses on helping caregivers who are responsible for children under 18, especially those facing financial difficulties.

She said an earlier assessment showed that many caregivers were struggling to meet the needs of children, making economic support necessary.

“In doing so, for a child to receive adequate care, the parent needs to be empowered,” she stated.

She said in the first year of the project, 184 caregivers received support in the form of grants and equipment.

Some beneficiaries were given financial support ranging from GH¢2,000 to GH¢29,000, while others received tools for trades such as hairdressing and dressmaking. Apprenticeship opportunities were also created for some beneficiaries.

Madam Kudah said the project shows clearly that when women are given the needed support, they are able to take better care of their children and contribute to the development of their communities.

She therefore called for more of such interventions to be introduced and expanded to reach more women across the country.

She stressed that empowering women should not be left to organisations alone, but must involve government, civil society and individuals working together.

She also called on men to support women and take responsibility for their children to reduce the burden on mothers.

Speaking in an interview after the programme, Madam Kudah expressed concern about the increasing number of single mothers who are left to take care of children alone.

“We have so many children who have no one except their mothers. A young man impregnates a young lady and we do not see him again, while the woman is left alone to take care of the child,” she said.

She warned that the situation puts pressure on women and can affect the emotional well-being of both mothers and children.

“We have so many women who are angry and emotionally in pain and they sometimes transfer this pain to their children through neglect. So I am pleading with our fathers to come on board and take care of their children,” she added.

Madam Kudah said when both parents play their roles and women receive the needed support, children are more likely to grow well and become responsible adults.

Also speaking at the forum, the Executive Director of Seek to Save Africa Network, Madam Commend Enyam Akpeloo, praised women for their efforts in raising children despite many challenges.

She encouraged mothers to continue guiding their children through counselling, education and proper care.

“As mothers, they need to counsel their children, advise them and provide their needs so that they can grow to become responsible adults in the future,” she said.

She also urged parents to protect their children from social problems such as abuse, child marriage, neglect and negative peer pressure.

Madam Akpeloo noted that the influence of social media and peer groups is affecting many young people, making parental guidance very important.

“These days when you look around, you realise that many girls are going astray due to peer pressure and social media influence. Parents must guide them and help them stay on the right path,” she said.

She further criticised the behaviour of some men who abandon their children, describing it as harmful to both families and society.

Traditional leader Mamaga Nyamasina II of Adaklu Goefe also advised women to remain committed to raising their children, even in difficult situations.

She, however, stressed the need for more support from families, communities and institutions to help women carry out their responsibilities effectively.