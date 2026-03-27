Gyankroma Akufo-Addo threatens lawsuit over ‘fabricated’ $25m painting contract claim

Daughter of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, has threatened legal action against individuals alleging she received $25 million to paint interchanges in Accra.

The claim, which first emerged during her father’s tenure, has resurfaced following reports of SHS students painting interchanges in Kumasi under the current administration.

Critics have cited the development to revive allegations that she was awarded a lucrative state contract for similar works that are being done for free.

“My attention has once again been drawn to the circulation of entirely absurd and false claims alleging that I received $25 million to paint interchanges in Accra,” she said in a statement issued on Friday, March 27.

Miss Akufo-Addo firmly denied the allegation, insisting no such contract existed at any point.

She explained that the Art for All projects associated with her were privately funded and executed through the Creative Arts Agency, with support from private sector partners and personal contributions.

According to her, the renewed circulation of the claim is a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and damage her reputation.

“Accordingly, I have today instructed my lawyers to take immediate legal action against the individuals, platforms, and media outlets responsible for publishing and amplifying these falsehoods,” she stated.

She further challenged anyone with evidence of such a contract to make it public.

Miss Akufo-Addo stressed that she will not allow what she described as deliberate misinformation to go unchallenged.