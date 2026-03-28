Upper East to get two teaching hospitals – Minister

The Upper East Region is set for a major transformation in healthcare delivery and medical training following plans to upgrade key health facilities into teaching hospitals.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, announced that the Navrongo War Memorial Hospital and the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga will be elevated to teaching hospital status. The move, he said, is aimed at strengthening healthcare services while expanding opportunities for medical education within the region.

Mr Atanga made the disclosure during the opening of the 2025 Annual Performance Review Meeting of the Ghana Health Service in Bolgatanga.

According to him, the initiative forms part of a broader plan to establish a medical school at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences. This, he explained, will help build local capacity and address persistent shortages of healthcare professionals.

He said the two hospitals will serve as primary clinical training facilities for medical students, adding that the Ghana Health Service is actively supporting the process to enable the eventual training of medical doctors within the region.

The minister further revealed that progress is being made to resolve the longstanding land dispute affecting the Upper East Regional Hospital, an issue considered critical to its expansion.

He said government remains committed to securing the land to pave the way for smooth development and expansion of the facility.

Beyond infrastructure, Mr Atanga highlighted measures to tackle human resource challenges in the health sector. He noted that several municipal and district assemblies are now sponsoring medical students under bonding arrangements to ensure they return to serve in their communities after training.

He also pointed to ongoing interventions aimed at improving conditions of service in underserved areas to attract and retain health workers.

Mr Atanga stressed that sustained collaboration among government, health professionals, development partners and local communities will be key to strengthening the region’s healthcare system.

He described the annual performance review meeting as an important platform for evaluating progress and identifying gaps, expressing confidence that the planned upgrades and reforms will significantly improve access to quality healthcare in the Upper East Region.