President Mahama’s Selective History: 1,300 Years Of Arab Slavery Does Not Count?

The United Nations, through UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250, claims to have made a moral declaration that the transatlantic enslavement of Africans constitutes the gravest crime against humanity.

At first glance, that sounds like justice. But when you examine it closely, it becomes something else entirely: a carefully curated version of history that elevates one truth while suppressing another.

Let me be clear from the outset:

The transatlantic slave trade was a moral catastrophe of staggering proportions. It dehumanised millions, entrenched racial hierarchy, and reshaped the modern world in ways we are still grappling with today.

That is not in dispute. What is in dispute is this:

Can you claim moral authority while telling only part of the story?

Because the moment you declare something the gravest crime against humanity, you are no longer making a regional argument. You are making a universal claim and universal claims demand complete historical honesty.

The Missing History For over 1,300 years, Africans were trafficked across the Atlantic. They were also taken across the Sahara, through the Red Sea, and across the Indian Ocean into Arab and wider Islamic worlds.

This was neither incidental nor marginal. It was a vast, sustained system of human exploitation spanning centuries far longer than the Atlantic trade itself. And yet, in this resolution nothing. No acknowledgment. No reference. No moral accounting.

The Question That Cannot Be Ignored This omission leads to a question that is as uncomfortable as it is unavoidable: If millions of Africans were taken into Arab lands for over a millennium where are their descendants today?

In the Americas, the answer is obvious.

African-descended populations are visible, vibrant, and foundational to entire nations.

But in much of the Arab world, their demographic presence is far less visible. That difference is not accidental. It reflects different systems of slavery producing different human outcomes:

one that reproduced populations across generations,

and another that often absorbed, fragmented, or limited that reproduction.

To raise this question is not to distort history it is to complete it.

The Moral Problem with the Resolution By isolating the Atlantic system and elevating it above all others, this resolution does something deeply problematic. It creates a hierarchy of suffering. It tells the world that one chapter of African pain deserves singular global recognition while others, equally prolonged and devastating, are left in the shadows.

Even more striking is that this effort was led by Ghana. An African nation had the opportunity to present a comprehensive account of African historical suffering and instead presented a selective one. That is not just a missed opportunity. It is a narrowing of truth. The defenders of this resolution will argue that the transatlantic system was unique that it was racialised, hereditary, and foundational to modern racism.

And they are right to a point. But uniqueness does not justify exclusion. Recognising one system’s distinct features does not require silencing others. If anything, acknowledging the full spectrum of African enslavement would strengthen the resolution’s credibility, not weaken it.

Questions for Opponents At this point, I would ask a few simple questions:

Do you accept that Africans were enslaved for over 1,000 years through trans-Saharan and Indian Ocean systems? If yes, why are they absent from a resolution claiming to define the gravest crime against humanity?

If no, you are denying established history. On what moral basis do you elevate one system of slavery above all others while ignoring the rest? Is duration irrelevant?

Is scale irrelevant?

Or is it simply politically inconvenient? If this resolution is about truth and justice, why does it not reflect the full historical experience of African peoples? Are we comfortable allowing global institutions to define history selectively depending on which narrative is most acceptable?

Conclusion

This submission is not about diminishing the horror of the transatlantic slave trade. It is about resisting the temptation to turn history into a curated narrative of selective outrage. Because once we begin ranking suffering while ignoring entire systems of exploitation, we move away from justice and into politics disguised as morality.

If the United Nations truly seeks to honour the victims of slavery, then it must do so with intellectual honesty and moral consistency. Not by telling the most convenient story.

Not by highlighting one injustice while omitting others. But by confronting the full, uncomfortable, global reality of what was done to African peoples. You cannot claim to speak for justice while editing history to fit the narrative you prefer.

Nii Teiko (aka Tico)

Kuku Hill, Accra