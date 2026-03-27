Communication minister briefs parliament on seamless, secure SIM registration exercise

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has assured Parliament’s Select Committee on Information and Communication that the Government’s renewed SIM registration exercise will be seamless, secure, and free for all citizens.

The briefing, held in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA), on Thursday forms part of ongoing stakeholder consultations to support the nationwide rollout.

The Minister outlined key enhancements in the upgraded system, including real-time biometric verification, mandatory audit trails, and stricter accountability measures to track registration activities and identify responsible agents. He emphasized that Mobile Network Operators will not pass any registration-related costs onto subscribers, reaffirming government’s commitment to keeping the process free.

Mr. George indicated that under the new framework, citizens will register using the Ghana Card, while foreign residents, refugees, visitors, diplomats, and corporate bodies will each use designated forms of identification. SIM cards will only be activated after successful real-time verification against the NIA database, ensuring every active line is linked to a verified identity.

“Additional features include support for Android and iOS devices, self-registration options for eSIMs and physical SIMs, remote SIM delinking, real-time validation of diplomatic and corporate records, and device verification through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) operated by the NCA,” he added.

The Minister noted that these measures are designed to enhance national security, reduce identity fraud, and curb the use of unregistered or stolen devices. He stated that strengthened verification protocols and OTP authentication will further protect against fake Ghana Cards and unauthorized registrations.

According to Mr. George, inactive or non-compliant SIMs, particularly those issued to foreign nationals, will be subject to a 90-day validity period or aligned with the holder’s legal stay, with automated controls to deactivate non-compliant lines.

The Ministry is also working closely with the Bank of Ghana and the Data Protection Commission to align telecommunications operations with financial and data protection regulations, especially in mobile money services.

The Committee Chairperson Mr. Bandim Lamangin Abed-Nego commended the Ministry for its proactive engagement and detailed briefing. He emphasized the Committee’s commitment to ensuring transparency, efficiency, and public trust in the exercise, while calling for sustained public education and stakeholder collaboration.

The Committee also welcomed the deployment of the CEIR, noting its importance in tracking and blocking stolen or counterfeit devices.