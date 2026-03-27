Vice President to visit Okumah boat disaster survivors in Oti Region

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is set to visit survivors of the Okumah boat accident in the Oti Region on Friday, March 27, 2026, as part of efforts to evaluate ongoing support and recovery measures.

The tragic incident, which occurred in October 2025 on Lake Volta, resulted in the loss of 15 lives, including children, and renewed concerns about safety on inland waterways.

According to a statement from the Vice President’s office, the visit will provide an opportunity for her to interact directly with survivors and emergency response teams to assess both immediate assistance and long-term interventions.

“The visit aims to assess the level of support provided to the victims and engage with emergency response teams to understand and address both their immediate and long-term needs,” the statement said.

The statement further indicated that the visit forms part of broader government efforts to reinforce its commitment to enhancing safety standards on inland water transport.

During the trip, Professor Opoku-Agyemang is also expected to engage regional and traditional leaders in the Oti and Volta Region to discuss development initiatives and review ongoing government programmes in the areas.