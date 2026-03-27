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Fri, 27 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Muslim Funeral Practices Revisited: Drawing the Line between Religion and Culture

Muslim Funeral Practices Revisited: Drawing the Line between Religion and Culture

My recent article on Muslim funeral rites generated thoughtful responses, particularly from readers concerned about innovation in religion and the risk of elevating cultural practices into acts of worship. These concerns are valid and deserve a clearer, more grounded response. This follow-up aims to restate the issue with greater clarity: what exactly in our funeral practices is Islam, and what is simply tradition?

Observation Is Not Endorsement
Mentioning 3rd, 7th, and 40th day gatherings was not an endorsement of them as Islamic rites. It was a description of what exists in many Muslim communities, including here in Ghana. There is no contradiction in describing a practice and then examining whether it has a basis in the Qur’an and Sunnah.

What the Qur’an Establishes, and What It Does Not

The Qur’an provides principles, not timed rituals for mourning. Allah says: “Every soul shall taste death…” (3:185) and, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we return.” (2:156). The Qur’an encourages patience, prayer, and charity, but does not assign them to specific post-burial days such as the 3rd, 7th, or 40th.

The Prophetic Model: Simple and Sufficient

The guidance of Prophet Muhammad is clear:

  • Burial should be done promptly --- “Hasten with the funeral…” (Sahih al-Bukhari, Sahih Muslim)
  • Mourning is limited --- “It is not permissible for a woman who believes in Allah and the Last Day to mourn for more than three days, except for her husband…” (Bukhari, Muslim)
  • Support should go to the bereaved --- “Prepare food for the family of Ja‘far…” (Sunan Abi Dawud, Jami‘ at-Tirmidhi)
  • Warning against introducing new religious practices --- “Whoever introduces into this matter of ours that which is not from it, it is rejected.” (Bukhari, Muslim)

There is no authentic narration establishing fixed gatherings on the 3rd, 7th, or 40th day.

Why the Distinction Matters: Worship vs Custom

Islam distinguishes between:

  • Acts of worship (‘ibadah) → require evidence
  • Social customs (‘urf) → generally permissible

The Prophet also said: “Whoever imitates a people is one of them.” (Abu Dawud) and, “The most evil of matters are newly invented ones…” (Muslim). These narrations form the basis of caution among scholars regarding religious innovation (bid‘ah).

Addressing the Fear of Innovation

The concern that allowing such gatherings opens the door to further innovations is valid. However, scholars who allow them as customs, not worship, set strict limits:

  • No belief that they are required
  • No fixed spiritual reward tied to specific days
  • No burden on the family

Scholars such as Ibn Taymiyyah emphasized that regularizing gatherings in a way that resembles religious obligation can turn permissible acts into innovation.

Can “Unknown Practices” Become Religion?

Allah says: “This day I have perfected for you your religion…” (5:3). The Prophet further reinforced this principle: “I have left you upon clear guidance…” (reported in Musnad Ahmad). Acts of worship cannot be introduced later on the assumption that they may have existed elsewhere.

The Role of Social Reality
In Ghana, funeral gatherings provide:

  • Emotional support
  • Family reconnection
  • Community solidarity

These are valuable. But social benefit does not equal religious legitimacy.

A Practical Guide

  • If a practice is believed to be required or spiritually fixed → it needs evidence
  • If it is a general good act → it is permissible

The danger is when one becomes the other.

My Thoughts
The issue is not whether Muslims should gather, pray, or support one another. These are encouraged. The issue is whether assigning fixed days transforms them into religious rites. Islam is complete. Culture is flexible. Confusing the two risks altering both.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2026

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

allison | 4/16/2026 5:29:07 AM

What a waste of time, reading about a peaceful practice... while they murder christans around the world. I have NO RESPECT FOR THEM UNTIL THEY DENOUNCE THEIR PEOPLE FOR THE MURDER OF INNOCENT CHRISTIANS AND JEWS

Author's Reply
I appreciate you sharing your perspective. It’s a difficult conversation, but it’s worth noting that millions of Muslims and many Islamic global organizations do consistently denounce extremist violence. My goal with this piece was to show that while the headlines are often dominated by conflict, there are many quiet, daily examples of people working tirelessly for peaceful coexistence that also deserve our attention if we want to find a way forward. There are few bad nuts whether Christian or Muslim or Jew. It is our own character which makes us behave as we do, not because of our religion. As a Muslim, I know that "there is no compulsion in religion". We are told: "have your religion, let me have mine".

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