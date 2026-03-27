The War That Could Rewrite History

If Donald Trump truly succeeds in Iran, not with a symbolic strike, not with a fleeting ceasefire, but with a lasting strategic victory, he will force historians to reconsider the modern order. This would not be just another American war. It would be the first successful Western effort to dismantle the most consequential revolutionary state project of the post-1979 era: the Islamic Republic of Iran and its export model of militant political Islam.

That is an enormous claim. It is also defensible, if, and only if, the outcome is real. As of March 2026, the premise is no longer hypothetical in the abstract. Reuters reports that the United States is already in active combat with Iran, after President Trump launched a major military campaign at the end of February and has since tied any settlement to sweeping demands on Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and proxy support networks. That means this is not a punitive raid. It is an attempted strategic rollback.

The Year That Changed Everything

Islamic fundamentalism did not begin in 1979. But 1979 is when it acquired a durable state engine. The Iranian Revolution transformed political Islam from a transnational ideological current into a sovereign governing project with oil revenue, intelligence services, military institutions and a revolutionary foreign policy. The fall of the Shah and the US embassy hostage crisis did more than humiliate Washington. They sent a message across the region: religion fused to militancy could topple a US-backed order and survive.

That message mattered because Tehran institutionalized it. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and especially its Quds Force, became the architecture of export. Iran was designated by Washington as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in 1984, and that designation has remained in place ever since. The US State Department’s own terrorism reporting, summarized by the US Institute of Peace’s Iran Primer, has repeatedly described Iran as the “leading state sponsor of terrorism”, while documenting support for Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Houthis and multiple Iran-aligned militias in Iraq and Syria.

Iran Is a System, Not Just a Country

Too many analysts still treat Iran as if it were merely another difficult regional power. It is not. Iran’s real strength was never simply its army. It was its network. Hezbollah in Lebanon. Militias in Iraq. The Assad war machine in Syria. The Houthis in Yemen. Armed Palestinian factions. Tehran learned how to project power cheaply and effectively: rockets instead of fighter wings, drones instead of fleets, militias instead of divisions, intimidation instead of occupation. It made asymmetry scalable.

That matters because Iran did not just sponsor violence; it normalized a method. The State Department’s 2023 reporting, again summarized by USIP, noted that Iran-backed militia groups attacked US facilities in Iraq and Syria more than 100 times in 2023. It also documented Iranian support for the Houthis, including weapons and training, and described Iran’s continuing use of proxies to create deniability while destabilizing the region. That is not background noise. It is a doctrine.

What A Genuine Trump Victory Would Look Like

If Trump’s campaign actually destroys that machinery, the consequences would be historic. Reuters reported on March 26 that Washington’s proposed terms for ending the war include an end to uranium enrichment, dismantlement of highly enriched uranium stockpiles, curbs on ballistic missiles and an end to support for groups such as Hezbollah. Reuters also reported the same day that Iranian hardliners are now openly debating whether to seek a nuclear bomb in response to the war, precisely why a failed or partial campaign could be more dangerous than none at all.

A real victory, then, would require four things. First, permanent rollback of Iran’s nuclear threshold status. Second, long-term destruction of its missile and drone production base. Third, sustained collapse of its proxy command architecture. Finally, a postwar order that prevents strategic reconstitution. Anything less is not transformation. It is just another Middle Eastern intermission.

Why This Would Be World-Historic

If those four things happen, Trump would not merely become a consequential American president. He would become one of the most consequential leaders of the modern era. Why? Because he would have achieved what multiple presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and coalitions failed to do for nearly half a century: break the only modern regime that successfully fused revolutionary theology, oil wealth, proxy warfare and strategic patience into a durable anti-Western system.

To be clear, this would not “end” Islamic extremism. That claim would be unserious. Sunni jihadist movements such as al-Qaeda and ISIS were not created by Tehran. But geopolitically, Iran helped normalize the ecosystem in which armed religious militancy flourished: collapsing states, sectarian wars, proxy financing, anti-Western mobilization and the strategic empowerment of non-state actors. Iran did not light every fire. But it spent decades carrying fuel.

The Global Economic Multiplier

The reason this matters globally, not just regionally, is simple: Iran’s disruptive power extends far beyond its borders. The Strait of Hormuz remains the single most important oil chokepoint in the world. According to the US Energy Information Administration, oil flows through the strait averaged 20.9 million barrels per day in the first half of 2025, about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption and roughly one-quarter of all maritime oil trade. The EIA also notes that pipeline alternatives could bypass only a fraction of that volume if Hormuz were closed.

That is why Tehran’s leverage has always exceeded its GDP. It can impose pain without winning a conventional war. Reuters reported on March 13 that Iran had weaponized this logic during the current conflict by triggering a supply shock, sending oil above $100 a barrel and using disruption as a tool to blunt US firepower. That is the real significance of a successful campaign: it would not just weaken a regime. It would reduce one of the most dangerous structural vulnerabilities in the world economy.

The Warning Label: “If” Is Everything

But here is the hard truth: military success is not the same as historical greatness. The world is full of leaders who won the opening campaign and lost the political endgame. Iraq in 2003 remains the obvious warning. Destroying targets is easy. Building durable order is not.

Reuters has already documented how risky this is. Before the strikes, Trump was reportedly briefed that attacking Iran was “high risk, high reward”. One week into the war, Reuters warned that the dangers for Trump and the United States were multiplying. If the US degrades Iran’s hard-power assets but leaves behind fragmentation, insurgency, loose nuclear material or a fresh generation of radicalized militias, history will not call this the re-bottling of the genie. It will call it the smashing of the bottle on the floor.

The Bottom Line

So let us be blunt. If Trump’s Iran campaign ends in a headline, he will be remembered as another president who confused firepower with transformation. But if he permanently breaks Iran’s nuclear threshold, crushes its missile-and-drone machine, collapses its proxy empire and restores secure energy transit through the Gulf, the historical verdict changes dramatically.

He will not simply be the president who attacked Iran. He will be remembered as the leader who ended the forty-seven-year run of the most effective revolutionary Islamist state project in modern history. He may never be universally admired. He may never be morally absolved. But he would be impossible to ignore. History is ruthless about style, but mercilessly clear about results. If he closes the chapter opened in 1979, he will not just have changed American policy. He will have changed the strategic direction of an era.

One Final Test

Even domestic politics underscores the fragility of the gamble. Reuters has reported repeated concern inside Washington about the political risk of the war, while the House only narrowly backed Trump against efforts to constrain the campaign. That matters because strategic transformation cannot be secured on a four-week news cycle. It requires staying power. If US public support collapses before the settlement is locked in, even battlefield success could curdle into strategic half-victory, the most dangerous kind in the Middle East.

That is why consequence, in the end, is measured not by the violence of the opening act but by the durability of the order that follows. If Trump can produce that order, then even many critics will eventually have to concede the point. And that is, essentially, the whole argument.

The writer is a journalist, journalism lecturer, and a member of the Ghana Journalists Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors and the African Journalism Education Network. Email: [email protected]