When Apology Becomes A Luxury In A World Hungry For Peace

Why is there so little peace in our world today? The answer is painfully simple: too many people believe they are superior to others. Some think their religion is the only true path. Others believe their wealth or social status places them above the law.

Many in positions of authority behave as though accountability is optional, while white‑collar crimes and abuses of power continue to rise, yet those responsible often walk freely, untouched by the consequences of their actions.

Meanwhile, the victims, the ordinary, hardworking people, are left to pick up the pieces. They learn to survive not because they want to be strong, but because they refuse to be doormats for those who misuse authority.

Those who abuse their power do so with impunity. They prioritize profit over people, image over integrity, and influence over justice. Instead of confronting wrongdoing, they target the innocent. Instead of protecting the vulnerable, they silence the voices calling for truth.

In this climate, apology has become an expensive commodity. To many, saying “I’m sorry” is a sign of weakness; therefore, they cling to their institutional crimes, defend their immoral decisions, and hide behind systems designed to protect them.

Articles that challenge these injustices are often seen as threats, not because they are false, but because they expose uncomfortable truths. The refusal to change is rooted in fear: fear of losing power, fear of losing wealth, fear of being seen as human.

So moral issues are ignored, and immorality becomes normalized. Some readers may find inspiration in articles like this, while others dismiss them, and algorithms often bury them, ensuring fewer people see the message.

If the world continues like this, peace will remain a distant dream. Until those in high positions reflect on the consequences of their actions, the cycle of injustice will continue.

Those who seek peace, equal rights, and justice often never receive them, not because they don’t deserve them, but because someone with power decided they shouldn’t have them. Today, equal rights and justice feel like luxury goods, accessible only to the rich and influential. Freedom is never handed out freely; it is fought for.

However, if those who enjoy these privileges refuse to extend them to others, the least they can do is allow the truth to be read. If their conscience is clean, they should not fear articles that demand fairness.