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Fri, 27 Mar 2026 Feature Article

What I lecture my students about the Transatlantic Slave Trade

What I lecture my students about the Transatlantic Slave Trade

As a Senior Lecturer at a Private Academy in Hamburg Germany my international students get to know from me (in short):

In 1492 the Portuguese landed on the Gold Coast Ghana today. Sultan Mehmet II of the Osman Empire had conquered Constantinople today Istanbul and blocked the land route to India. The Portuguese wanted to find a searoute to India instead. Along the African coast they established trading posts in which course they introduced the system of corruption on the African continent.

In the 16th hundreds they asked for slaves and African Kings and Chiefs sold them to the Europeans not only the Portuguese by then.

At the Congo Conference 1884/85 in Berlin Germany the slave trade was officially declared a matter of the past after US President Abraham Lincoln had in the 1860s declared the end of it and the American Civil War over this issue had brought victory to the end of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

I embrace any correction based on evidence forwarded to me to always keep my students in the correct scientific picture.

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2026

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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