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Fri, 27 Mar 2026 General News

Vice President launches heritage village to boost Ghana’s gold value chain

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Vice President launches heritage village to boost Ghana’s gold value chain

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has officially launched the Heritage Village initiative by Goldbod Jewellery, marking a significant step toward strengthening Ghana’s gold value chain and promoting locally crafted jewellery.

The initiative, led by Gertrude Emefa Donkor, seeks to reposition Ghana from a major exporter of raw gold to a hub for refined, high-value gold products. It aims to empower local artisans, enhance craftsmanship, and drive growth within the country’s creative and manufacturing sectors.

Speaking at the launch, the Vice President described the initiative as timely and aligned with Ghana’s broader industrialisation agenda. She noted that Heritage Village reflects a strategic shift toward value addition, innovation, and sustainable economic development.

“This initiative demonstrates the immense potential within our local industries,” she said. “By investing in our artisans and promoting Ghanaian-made products, we are not only preserving our cultural heritage but also creating jobs and expanding our global competitiveness.”

The three-day event, held in celebration of Ghana Month, showcases a blend of tradition and modern design, positioning gold as more than just a natural resource. It highlights its role as a symbol of national identity, creativity, and economic transformation.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang commended the organisers for contributing to national conversations on enterprise development and industrial growth. She emphasised that Ghana’s future prosperity depends on its ability to innovate, build resilient industries, and support local businesses capable of competing on the global stage.

Organisers say Heritage Village will serve as a platform for continuous engagement, offering artisans opportunities to connect with markets, investors, and industry stakeholders. The initiative is expected to play a key role in elevating Ghana’s gold sector beyond extraction into value-driven production.

As the event unfolds, stakeholders remain optimistic that Heritage Village will inspire a new generation of creators while reinforcing Ghana’s position as a leader in gold-based craftsmanship and innovation.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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