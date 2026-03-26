Ghana youth feel betrayed as NYA funding drops to zero under Mahama — Ekow Assafuah

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Mr. Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has criticised the government for allegedly abandoning Ghanaian youth, citing the dropping of the National Youth Authority’s (NYA) alleged zero allocation from the District Assemblies Common Fund for 2026.

He said, “The Authority has received no allocation from the District Assemblies’ Common Fund for the 2026 financial year. This is not just a policy gap. It is a painful abandonment of responsibility.”

Mr Assafuah said on Thursday when he addressed the Parliamentary Press Corps in Parliament House, Accra.

The Member of Parliament (MP) highlighted a stark contrast in funding: “The NYA received GH¢ 76.4 million in 2017 but zero in 2026, despite a 16.78 per cent increase in the District Assemblies Common Fund allocation,” he said.

“They promised the youth a ladder to opportunity, but after the election, they kicked the ladder away,” he added, questioning priorities amid allocations for other projects.

As a result, Mr. Assafuah demanded restored funding, transparency, and accountability, urging the government to prioritise youth empowerment.

“This is a generational betrayal,” he added.

GNA