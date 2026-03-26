Ghana opens new era for access to the bar over passage of Legal Education Bill 2025 — Daboya-Mankarigu MP

Ghana has moved to overhaul its legal education system with the passage of the Legal Education Bill, 2025, a development expected to widen access to the legal profession and respond to the country’s increasing demand for lawyers.

Following the approval of the bill, Shaibu Mahama, who chairs Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, described the legislation as a “transformational milestone” for legal education in the country.

The new law permits accredited universities nationwide to run professional law programmes, allowing graduates to sit for a centralised National Bar Examination. This represents a shift from the existing system, where entry into the Ghana School of Law has been highly competitive and constrained by limited capacity.

According to Mahama, the reform seeks to remove persistent barriers that have prevented more than 6,000 law graduates from advancing into professional legal training.

“This new framework ensures fairness and transparency,” he noted, explaining that all qualified students will now have a pathway to legal practice through a standardised national examination.

The legislation also provides for the establishment of the Council for Legal Education and Training, which will regulate accreditation, set curriculum benchmarks, and oversee the administration of the bar examination. The approach mirrors global certification models such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants, where candidates are trained by different institutions but assessed through a unified examination system.

Ghana continues to face a shortage of legal professionals, with an estimated ratio of one lawyer to about 7,000 people. With the population nearing 35 million, the demand for legal services is rising, particularly as decentralisation increases the need for legal expertise within local governance and public institutions.

Mahama stressed that the reform will help close this gap by enabling more institutions to train lawyers while maintaining high standards through a rigorous national framework.

“This reform is not just about numbers; it is about ensuring equitable access and strengthening the justice delivery system,” he said.

The passage of the Legal Education Bill, 2025, is being widely viewed as a significant and necessary step that could redefine Ghana’s legal landscape, improve access to justice, and boost the country’s standing within the region.