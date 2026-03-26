'Damang Mine bidding cannot be free from the shadow of Ibrahim Mahama's jet' — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused President John Dramani Mahama of being in a conflict of interest over the possible award of the Damang Gold Mine to his brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

The Caucus raised the concerns at a press conference on Thursday, March 26, addressed by Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, MP for Mampong and Ranking Member on Parliament's Committee On Lands and Natural Resources.

He noted that the President’s continued use of a private jet owned by his brother could influence government decisions on the mine.

The Damang mine, currently operated by Abosso Goldfields Limited, is set to have its lease expire on April 18, with several companies, including Engineers & Planners, owned by Ibrahim Mahama, showing interest in taking over the asset.

The Minority argued that the President's use of Ibrahim Mahama's aircraft, reportedly at no cost beyond fuel and landing charges, constitutes a personal benefit that breaches Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution.

The Caucus stressed that the relationship between the President and his brother creates, at minimum, an appearance of improper influence over state decisions.

“These are not separate stories. They are the same story. They share an author, a beneficiary, and a constitutional problem,” the Caucus said.

The New Patriotic Party lawmakers further claimed that the jet arrangement and the Damang bid process are interconnected, noting that the integrity of the mining concession could be compromised.

“The person who has repeatedly provided the President with a $70 million aircraft… cannot in the same breath be assessed as an arm’s-length applicant for a billion-dollar national asset,” the caucus said.

The group is demanding that the President immediately stop using the aircraft and that government publishes full details of all such travel arrangements since January 2025.

It also called for transparency in the Damang bidding process, including disclosure of evaluation criteria and beneficial ownership of all bidding entities.

The Minority indicated it is considering petitioning the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the matter, cautioning of possible legal and constitutional consequences if due process is not followed.