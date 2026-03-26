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Ghanaian NHS worker ordered to pay £1,425 after calling 61-year-old colleague ‘auntie’

  Thu, 26 Mar 2026
General News Ghanaian NHS worker ordered to pay 1,425 after calling 61-year-old colleague ‘auntie’
THU, 26 MAR 2026 1

A Ghanaian employee of the National Health Service has been ordered to pay £1,425 in compensation after an employment tribunal found that he harassed a colleague by repeatedly referring to her as “auntie.”

The case involved 61-year-old Ilda Esteves, a healthcare assistant with the West London NHS Trust, who told the tribunal that she found the term offensive and had asked her colleague, Charles Oppong, to stop using it.

Mr Oppong, who worked at St Bernard's Hospital, defended his actions by explaining that the term “auntie” is widely used in Ghanaian culture as a respectful way of addressing older women.

However, the tribunal ruled that his conduct created an offensive working environment. Employment Judge George Alliott stated that the use of the term amounted to inappropriate behaviour, noting that it was reasonable for Ms Esteves to perceive it as offensive.

The ruling also cited additional remarks made by Mr Oppong, including a comment suggesting that Ms Esteves would be “a good match” for another older staff member, which the tribunal found contributed to the harassment claim.

Although Mr Oppong admitted to using the term once, he denied doing so repeatedly. The tribunal rejected this claim, describing his evidence as evasive and lacking clarity.

While other claims brought by Ms Esteves, including discrimination, victimisation and unlawful deduction of wages, were dismissed, the tribunal upheld her complaint of harassment on the grounds of age and sex.

Judge Alliott acknowledged that “auntie” is considered a respectful term in Ghanaian culture, but stressed that continuing to use it after being asked to stop made it inappropriate in a professional setting.

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/27/2026 5:16:11 PM

Well, By addressing an older woman as 'Auntie' sounds too household and that' should be when you knew that woman personal outside the work place. The best and acceptable way to address any woman that you either knew or you never met is 'Ma'am'.

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