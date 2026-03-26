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4 in every 10 men tested in 2025 were not biological fathers of their children – Report

  Thu, 26 Mar 2026
Social News 4 in every 10 men tested in 2025 were not biological fathers of their children – Report
THU, 26 MAR 2026 2

A new report on paternity testing in Ghana has revealed that four out of every ten men who underwent DNA tests in 2025 were not the biological fathers of the children involved, raising fresh concerns about paternity certainty in the country.

The findings, contained in the Ghana Paternity Testing Report 2026 by Blueprint DNA Organization, show that 40 percent of tested cases resulted in paternity exclusion, highlighting significant doubts among families seeking confirmation.

The report further indicates that the timing of DNA testing plays a crucial role in outcomes. Tests conducted shortly after birth recorded lower exclusion rates of about 38 percent. However, results from tests carried out later in a child’s life showed markedly higher rates, rising to approximately 56 percent. In cases where testing was done more than ten years after birth, the exclusion rate remained high at around 55.5 percent.

Children involved in these tests were largely very young, with about six in ten under the age of six. This suggests that many parents are increasingly opting to resolve paternity questions early.

Despite the potential legal implications, the report found that most tests were conducted for personal reasons rather than legal disputes. About 87 percent of cases were for private confirmation, not linked to court proceedings or immigration matters.

The data also highlights a trend among younger men, particularly those aged between 30 and 41, who were more likely to seek early DNA testing. This points to a growing shift toward early verification within that demographic.

Overall, the report underscores a rising reliance on DNA testing in Ghana as families seek clarity on paternity, with factors such as timing, age, and personal concerns influencing decisions to pursue testing.

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Comments

Joe | 3/27/2026 10:47:55 AM

This is a flawed statistic, because the tests are done when there is a dispute or questionable paternity issues.. Certainly the general picture is not that bad

Comments2
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