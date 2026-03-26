ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Slave trade banter: Complicity doesn’t erase justice – Barker-Vormawor ‘schools’ Manasseh Awuni

  Thu, 26 Mar 2026
Social News Slave trade banter: Complicity doesn’t erase justice – Barker-Vormawor ‘schools’ Manasseh Awuni
THU, 26 MAR 2026 1

Ghanaian activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has written an open letter to journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, stressing that Africa’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade does not undermine the moral or legal case for reparatory justice.

In the letter, Barker-Vormawor acknowledges Awuni’s point that African merchants and rulers acted as intermediaries in the trade, but he warns against conflating participation with causation.

“Yes, African rulers and merchants were involved, but the system itself—the Code Noir, the British and American Slave Codes, the asientos, was conceived and controlled by European powers,” he wrote.

He draws a parallel to Holocaust history, noting that some Jewish police units, though implicated in enforcing Nazi rules, do not diminish the moral claim for reparations.

“Treating the middleman as the architect is to confuse a distorted market response with the market’s creation,” Barker-Vormawor explains.

The scholar concludes by challenging narratives that use African complicity to deflect accountability from states and institutions that built wealth on enslaved labor.

“Honest history should enlarge the scope of accountability, not be weaponised to shrink it,” he wrote, underscoring the continuing relevance of these discussions in Africa’s reparations debate.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Abraham Agbodo | 3/26/2026 7:09:54 PM

PRIMITIVE Asante people were so INTERESTED in the SLAVE TRADE that they could not stop waging wars on their neighbours in order to capture people to SELL to European slave traders! Ghana, as we know it today, was a constant, restless war zone during the slave-trading period; wars waged by the Asante on their neighbours! The Bond of 1844 (signed on 6th March 1844) was NOT an agreement or treaty BETWEEN the British Crown and the Gold Coast (now Ghana) but BETWEEN the British Crown and the Coast...

Comments1
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Bolgatanga: Police arrest three for trafficking young girls into prostitution, four victims rescued Bolgatanga: Police arrest three for trafficking young girls into prostitution, f...

3 hours ago

GoldBod introduces new LBMA-based pricing regime for gold purchases GoldBod introduces new LBMA-based pricing regime for gold purchases

3 hours ago

Politicians in the Fourth Republic have failed us on flooding — Dr. Asah-Asante 'Politicians in the Fourth Republic have failed us on flooding' — Dr. Asah-Asant...

3 hours ago

One dead after diesel tanker bursts into flames at Asutuare Junction One dead after diesel tanker bursts into flames at Asutuare Junction

4 hours ago

Mahama urges Ghanaians to match prayer with hard work for national development Mahama urges Ghanaians to match prayer with hard work for national development

4 hours ago

Fuel prices fall again as OMCs cut pump prices in Julys first pricing window Fuel prices fall again as OMCs cut pump prices in July's first pricing window

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Sammi Awuku If the economy is doing so well, why burden Ghanaians with heavier tariff — Samm...

4 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin Minority NPP summons Health Minister for briefing on post-flood disease risks

5 hours ago

Responsible citizenship and hard work surest path to national development — Mahama Responsible citizenship and hard work surest path to national development — Maha...

5 hours ago

Our nation has made remarkable progress — Mahama Our nation has made remarkable progress — Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line