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Thu, 26 Mar 2026 Social News

Legalize Ashawo in Ghana to reduce sexual violence – Entertainment Journalist

  Thu, 26 Mar 2026
Legalize Ashawo in Ghana to reduce sexual violence – Entertainment Journalist

Entertainment Journalist Asare Moula is making a case for legalisation of commercial sex work, known in the local parlance as Ashawo, during a recent radio discussion on Angel FM.

He cited controversial claims linking sex work to reduced sexual violence, through commentary on social behaviour and digital trends.

Speaking in the discussion, Moula argued, without citing specific studies, that the presence of commercial sex workers contributes to a reduction in reported rape cases.

“Statistics prove that commercial sex workers are the reason rape cases are minimal, so maybe we should consider legalising it,” he stated.

His comments come amid wider discussions on changing sexual behaviour and the growing influence of digital platforms.

Moula further claimed that Ghanaians rank among the top global consumers of adult content, pointing to what he described as a rising demand for such material online.

“People are paying to watch this content online,” he said, adding that platforms built around adult content have attracted significant financial attention.

Referring to developments surrounding the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, he noted, “The news about the death of the billionaire Leonid Radvinsky, the highest shareholder and owner of OnlyFans, has stirred reactions, with many users closely following its leadership and future direction.”

He argued that such trends highlight a broader societal reliance on sexualised digital content. “The platform thrives on nudity, and many people depend on such content,” he added.

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