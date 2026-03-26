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'Twisting portions of my reparation critique to undermine Mahama and Ghana’s victory at UN an outmoded propaganda at birth' — Prof. Gyampo

  Thu, 26 Mar 2026
Social News The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo
THU, 26 MAR 2026
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo, has pushed back strongly against what he describes as a coordinated attempt by critics to distort his previous comments on reparations in order to undermine the recent diplomatic success of John Dramani Mahama at the United Nations.

Prof. Gyampo said opponents have deliberately extracted and circulated a portion of an earlier television discussion he had on reparations, presenting it as opposition to the initiative, when in fact it was part of a broader academic critique.

According to him, the video being shared is a “curled” or selective clip taken out of context from a comprehensive discussion that examined both the merits and limitations of reparations as a development strategy.

He explained that in the full discussion, which forms part of academic teaching at the University of Ghana, reparations are acknowledged as a justified demand given the historical injustice of the trans Atlantic slave trade. However, he noted that the analysis also highlights internal challenges such as corruption, waste and negative attitudes that could undermine the benefits of any reparations if left unaddressed.

Prof. Gyampo argued that critics are intentionally ignoring this broader context and instead using a narrow excerpt to create the impression that he is against the reparations agenda, thereby attempting to weaken public support for the President’s position.

He described the development as “nation wrecking propaganda,” insisting that it is part of a wider political strategy by opponents who seek to discredit the government’s achievements for political gain.

“The video must be understood within its full context,” he stressed, adding that the complete discussion is available in archives and clearly shows that his position supports reparations while calling for internal reforms.

He maintained that President Mahama’s success in securing global recognition of the slave trade as a crime against humanity remains a historic achievement that should not be overshadowed by misinformation.

Prof. Gyampo further expressed confidence that ongoing governance reforms under the government’s reset agenda will address systemic challenges, ensuring that any future reparations yield meaningful development outcomes.

He concluded by urging the public to critically assess information being circulated and not fall for what he described as deliberate attempts to mislead and distort facts for political purposes.

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