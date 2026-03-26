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'We will get to the bottom of this' – IGP assures Ibrahim Mahama after crunch meeting

  Thu, 26 Mar 2026
Social News Ibrahim Mahama
THU, 26 MAR 2026
Ibrahim Mahama

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has assured the public and Mr Ibrahim Mahama that investigations into the recent assault in Tamale will be thorough and impartial.

Following the incident on March 21, the IGP invited Mr. Mahama, Founder of the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA) and Red Clay Studio, to provide his account of the events.

“He came with a delegation to meet with the IGP and members of the Police Management Board,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

“The IGP listened to his side of the story and assured him that investigations will continue so we get to the bottom of this matter.”

Police authorities have emphasized that two investigations are proceeding in parallel: the criminal investigation into the alleged assault and the professional conduct review of police officers involved.

According to the statement, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters has been tasked with leading the inquiry, while the Police Professional Standards Bureau has been directed to expedite its review.

The IGP also reportedly recounted Mahama’s long-standing support and cooperation with the police, acknowledging the unfortunate nature of the incident while reiterating, “Any persons found culpable will be taken through the due process of the law.”

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