Who sold Africans as slaves: Blacks or Whites?

The Transatlantic Slave Trade was a hugh market place inhuman to its core. Sellers sold their “goods” men, women and children to the buyers. Who were the sellers and who were the buyers. Buyers is has been widely accepted were only Whites Europeans trading on the tragedy of black Africans. Who were the sellers?

Europeans were scared to go to the Hinterland of Africa fearing in the jungle of Africa they would get ambushed. With the paid help of locals they made their way into the bush. Active (Ashanti Empire selling PoWs Prisoners of War as slaves) and passive engagement questions the role of black Africans and their moral responsibility for the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Whites well armed were outnumbered by black Africans who could have easily ambushed them with Guerilla tactics and burnt soil ending colonialism at an early stage. They decided not to. Local black African kings and chiefs turning a blind eye or asked their people from the rural areas of Africa to be captured and sold on the shores of e.g. Ghana to the white man benefitted from their sale.

In the motion tabled before the world in the UN Assembly on March 25th 2026 these important factors were not mentioned.

The African Union asked the world to recognised the Transatlantic Slave Trade as the worst crime against humanity. They did not take into consideration:

3500 years reign of the Pharaohs to build their pyramids and work in households and on farms: approx. 70 Mio slaves (Egypt an African country!).

1000 years of Roman Empire approx. 20 Mio slaves.

WWII 1939-1945, 6 years, around 60 Mio. killed on the battle fields.

6 Mio. Jews killed in 12 years of German Nazis time (400 years like Colonial masters were having potentially many more).

40.000 years of internal African slave trade: unknown figure.

The issue is complex and very emotionally driven. Yet the timing is significant and can give a good indication of the “Why, who, what next?” Question complex. The African Union was founded in 2002. Why table this motion in 2026 and not long ago? What has changed?

Africans increasingly get angry about their leaderships resulting in Coups and massive legal and illegal migration. To suggest African leaders look to destruct the anger against them and blame the Whites for their misery comes to the minds of critical voices.

UN member states have overwhelmingly accepted the motion of the African Union presented by John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana. UN Representatives do not necessarily reflect the views of their people but of their governments. The “quiet” majority of their people do not want to be insulted in public for speaking their honest minds.

Behind the scenes it becomes clear African leaders are seen as very greedy politicians certainly sharing possible reparations among them not with their nations one to one. Afro-Americans, Cubans and Caribbeans might even not be considered. Only Africa on the African continent.

It is very unfortunate that the Transatlantic Slave Trade motion was passed as in the end it brings the good name of especially black Africans into a bad light - others argue more drastically it puts shame and disgrace to them. Black Africans deserve better!