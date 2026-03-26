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Thu, 26 Mar 2026 Headlines

Corruption fight requires coordinated, coherent approach — Attorney General

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic AyineAttorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has observed that Ghana’s fight against corruption cannot succeed without a coordinated and coherent national approach.

He said tackling corruption requires strong collaboration among key institutions, including the media, investigative bodies and the judiciary.

Speaking through a representative at a national forum on media and the fight against corruption in Accra on Thursday, March 26, Dr Ayine noted that corruption remains a persistent challenge despite efforts by successive governments.

“It is clear that the fight against corruption cannot be won in silos. It requires a coordinated and coherent approach in which the media, investigative bodies, prosecutors, and the judiciary operate in synergy,” the AG said.

He explained that while the media continues to expose corruption, the failure to translate such revelations into prosecutions weakens public confidence in the justice system.

The Attorney General further pointed to structural challenges, including weak enforcement mechanisms and delays in the administration of justice, as factors hindering progress.

“The fight against corruption cannot end at exposure. It must result in credible investigations, successful prosecutions, and meaningful sanctions,” Dr. Ayine stated.

Dr Ayine reaffirmed his office’s commitment to deepening collaboration with institutions such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Economic and Organised Crime Office and the Ghana Police Service.

He also assured that the National Democratic Congress administration will continue to strengthen protections for journalists.

The forum organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), EOCO and the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, brought together key stakeholders from the media, academia, anti-corruption bodies and civil society organizations to discuss how the fight against corruption can be won.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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