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Stronger political finance accountability is key to rebuilding public confidence in elections - NCCE

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News Stronger political finance accountability is key to rebuilding public confidence in elections - NCCE
THU, 26 MAR 2026

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has said stronger political finance accountability would serve as a key anti-corruption tool to rebuild public confidence in elections.

Ms Ophelia Nana Yaa Ankrah, NCCE Eastern Regional Director, who made the assertion, noted that when citizens perceive that the electoral process is transparent and free from corruption, they are more likely to trust the outcome of elections and participate in the democratic process.

However, the lack of transparency and accountability in political finance can lead to the capture of laws and resources by a powerful few, undermining the quality of government and eroding public trust in institutions.

Ms Ankrah stated at the Eastern Regional consultations on Ghana’s Model Draft Bill on Political Finance at Koforidua to examine the proposed legislation and offer feedback to strengthen it.

The forum was organised by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD Ghana) in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

It was attended by civil society organisations, political actors, traditional leaders, journalists, and regulatory bodies to assess the structure of the draft political finance bill, its content, implications, and enforcement.

Ms Ankrah recommended that to rebuild public confidence in elections, consider setting up an independent oversight body to monitor political finance; public disclosure mechanisms for political donations; restrictions on foreign and excessive private donations; enhanced engagement of civil society and the media; and regular audits and enforcement of political finance regulations.

The NCCE Eastern Regional Director stressed that transparency, enforcement, and equitable funding mechanisms are also critical to ensuring that Ghana’s democracy serves all citizens.

She emphasised that while funding is vital to political parties' effective functioning, it also poses significant risks to the nation's democratic fabric.

She noted that growing concerns about the sources and nature of political funds reveal broader implications that extend beyond the parties themselves and influence national governance.

Mr Frederick Adu Gyamfi, Director of Programmes at CDD Ghana, said the bill was developed with support from FCDO to bring Ghana’s political financing rules closer to international standards.

He retorted that weak regulations had allowed money to play an outsized role in elections, fuelling vote-buying, the abuse of state resources, and practices that undermine accountability and public trust.

He noted that such behaviour often resulted in abandoned development projects, poor service delivery, and the election of candidates based more on financial strength than competence, stressing that "the high cost of politics brings about an exclusionary environment that disadvantages women, youth and people with disabilities.”

Mr Adu Gyamfi said Ghana’s Constitution required political parties to publish financial accounts, but enforcement has been weak.

He also noted that restrictions on foreign funding of political parties applied only to parties, not candidates, and there were no explicit rules to prevent the abuse of incumbency and state resources during campaign periods.

He said the bill seeks to address these weaknesses by regulating campaign spending and strengthening transparency. It would also prevent the misuse of public resources, introduce public funding mechanisms, and establish tougher enforcement procedures and sanctions.

He explained that the bill suggested setting up an independent electoral financing and enforcement authority to oversee, check, and review all political funding activities, led by a chief enforcement officer.

All candidates and political parties would have to operate dedicated campaign bank accounts through which all campaign transactions must pass, subject to periodic and forensic audits.

The authority would set campaign spending limits based on factors such as geography, population, infrastructure, and the type of election.

Another key proposal is the establishment of a Public Campaign Fund. Candidates who secure at least five per cent of valid votes would qualify for reimbursement at GH¢10 per vote, reducing reliance on private financiers.

The bill also proposes firm measures against the abuse of incumbency, including bans on the use of public resources for political campaigns.

It places restrictions on mixing official duties with campaign activities and provides protections against the coercion of public servants, and violations may attract fines, disqualifications, or other penalties.

It sets out detailed sanctions, including fines of up to 5,000 penalty units, triple-value penalties for illegal contributions, forfeiture of unlawfully obtained funds, and possible criminal liability.

The draft also introduces the electronic filing of reports, a public political finance database, and regular publication of spending data and violations.

The regional forum is part of a nationwide effort to build public consensus and support for comprehensive reforms to regulate political financing in Ghana.

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