Microlight aircraft crash victims in Tema to be buried on March 28 

The two victims of the microlight aircraft crash that occurred in Tema last week are to be buried on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The victims, Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, one of whom was a pilot, met their untimely death when their aircraft crashed at Tema Community One Site 18 following a suspected engine failure.

This was disclosed by Apostle Martin Larbi (rtd.), a retired minister of the Church of Pentecost, and Reverend Philip Nkunim Newton, relatives of the deceased, during a stakeholder meeting organised by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

Apostle Larbi added that President John Dramani Mahama has given the family the opportunity to have the final burial ceremony at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

According to them, the victims were from Ho to Accra after the pilot went for a meeting and were accompanied by his brother after a period of absence.

Apostle Larbi narrated that the family initially heard news of the crash and offered prayers for the victims, unaware that their relatives were involved.

“It was Tuesday at dawn that my nephews called to inform me that the incident involved my own grandchildren,” he stated.

He noted that because the parents of the deceased were out of town at the time of the crash, the extended family had to manage the situation until their arrival the following Friday.

The family expressed profound gratitude to Madam Ebi Bright, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive; the military, the police; the Ghana National Fire Service; aviation authorities and investigators for their swift response and support.

Rev Newton added that the family visited the school premises to engage with authorities as the crash site or related circumstances might have affected school property or operations.

GNA