The media must be protected in corruption fight — EOCO

The Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Leo Anthony Siamah, has called for stronger protection of the media in Ghana’s fight against corruption.

He said the media remains a key partner in exposing corrupt practices and ensuring accountability in public office.

Speaking at a national forum on media and the fight against corruption in Accra on Thursday, March 26, Mr Siamah noted that economic and organised crimes are complex and often difficult to detect.

“The media plays a critical, critical, and indispensable role. Investigative journalism has repeatedly exposed intricate corruption schemes that would otherwise remain hidden,” he stated.

He explained that beyond exposure, the media also serves as a deterrent, noting that public officials are less likely to engage in corrupt acts when they know their actions could be made public.

Mr Siamah, however, cautioned journalists against misinformation and sensationalism, stressing the need for accuracy and ethical reporting.

“The media must be protected. An independent and well-resourced media environment is essential for it to function effectively,” he added.