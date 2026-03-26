France boss Deschamps urges players to embrace Brazil challenge

France head coach Didier Deschamps has urged his players to embrace the challenge of facing Brazil on Thursday night in a friendly match as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

The teams meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both sides are among the favourites to win the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada and will feature 48 teams for the first time.

“Playing Brazil is always a special occasion,” Deschamps said on the eve of the clash.

“It's been over 10 years since we last faced Brazil. It's a big fixture because Brazil and France are among the teams that capture the imagination of many people thanks to the results they've achieved. It's a friendly match, of course, but one with a lot at stake.”

France will also play Colombia on Sunday night at the Northwest Stadium near Washington.

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Tight schedule

The short gap between matches has raised concerns about injuries, with players also involved in domestic leagues and the Champions League.

Deschamps, who will step down following the World Cup, said he would try to field as many players as possible during the American tour.

“Of course, now is the time to do that,” the 57-year-old said. “Especially with two matches coming thick and fast over three days. The aim is to get as many players as possible on the pitch.

"We're not here for marketing. Our last match was four months ago, so what happens against Brazil and Colombia will be useful for me and the coaching staff.”

France lost the 2022 World Cup final on penalties after a 3-3 draw. Kylian Mbappé became only the second player after the England striker Geoff Hurst to score a hat trick in a World Cup final.

Unlike Hurst in 1966, Mbappé finished on the losing side.

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World Cup focus

“It's always fun to play against one of the world's top teams," said Mbappé who was appointed France captain following the retirement of Hugo Lloris after the 2022 World Cup.

“Brazil have won the World Cup five times and it's going to be brilliant to have so much talent on the pitch. It'll be brilliant for the fans too. The match will give us an idea of what we're capable of at the World Cup this summer.”

Brazil were eliminated in the last eight by Croatia at the 2022 World Cup. They advanced to the 2026 tournament in fifth place in the South American qualifying group.

"The World Cup is where I've always dreamed of being," said 25-year-old Brazil striker Vinicius Junior, who plays with Mbappé at the Spanish club Real Madrid.

“I want to bring great pride to our country and a lot of joy to our entire nation. I hope that everything I do for Real Madrid I can go on to do with the Brazilian national team. That's my biggest goal. I know what I'm capable of and how much I've been working to be ready for the World Cup.”

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'Dress rehearsal'

France's players arrived in the US on Tuesday afternoon. They are scheduled to return to France immediately after Sunday night's match.

“The matches are a dress rehearsal,” Deschamps told the French football federation website. “Even if it is obviously a somewhat complicated period for some of the players who are in the latter stages of European competitions and also fighting for titles and the top places in their domestic leagues.”

France kick off their quest for a third World Cup trophy on 16 June against Senegal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

On 22 June at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, they will face whoever emerges from the intercontinental play-off involving Suriname, Bolivia and Iraq.

Deschamps' men finish their Group I campaign on 26 June against Norway at the same venue where they take on Brazil.

“Winning a World Cup is always the defining moment of your career," said Mbappé who, scored in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

“It's such a rare feat, so incredibly difficult. The more time passes and the older you get, the more you manage to live in the moment and truly experience things. If we manage to win, it will be something truly wonderful, both for the France players and for all the French people.”