Navrongo MP boosts BECE preparations with free mock exams

The Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Simon Akibange Aworigo, has partnered with the Ghana Education Service in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality to organise a comprehensive mock examination for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

The initiative, dubbed the “Navrongo MP’s BECE Mock Examination,” is aimed at equipping final-year junior high school students with practical examination experience while identifying academic gaps ahead of the national exams.

Speaking on the intervention, Mr Aworigo noted that the exercise forms part of his commitment to investing in education and preparing young people for a competitive future. He emphasised that strong performance at the BECE level significantly enhances students’ chances of gaining admission into top senior high schools.

According to him, the mock examination is designed to build students’ confidence, expose them to real examination conditions, and guide targeted revision in weaker subject areas. He added that the initiative aligns with his broader “Resetting Navrongo” agenda, which focuses on development and poverty reduction through education.

The four-day examination, which runs from March 25 to March 30, 2026, covers all core subjects in line with the national BECE structure. Candidates sat for English Language and Religious and Moral Education on the first day, followed by Social Studies and Creative Arts and Design. Integrated Science and Career Technology were written on the third day, while Mathematics and Computing concluded the exercise.

The timetable has been carefully structured to reflect actual BECE standards, with appropriate durations and breaks to simulate a real examination environment.

Officials from the Ghana Education Service commended the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful in helping to reduce examination anxiety and improve student performance.

Beneficiary students also expressed optimism, noting that the mock examination has boosted their confidence and better prepared them for the final BECE.