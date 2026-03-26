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Strong, independent media key to winning corruption fight — Sulemana Braimah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah
THU, 26 MAR 2026
Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has underscored the critical role of a strong and independent media in Ghana’s fight against corruption.

He said efforts to curb corruption will remain ineffective unless the media is well-resourced, protected and able to operate freely.

Speaking at a national forum on media and the fight against corruption in Accra on Thursday, March 26, Mr Braimah noted that despite progress made, corruption remains deeply entrenched in the country.

He observed that Ghana’s performance on the Corruption Perception Index has stagnated over the years, with scores consistently below 50, indicating limited progress.

Mr Braimah further stressed that investigative journalism has been instrumental in exposing corruption but often fails to secure accountability due to weak enforcement systems.

“These efforts can only succeed if they are supported by strong, independent, and well-resourced media,” he noted.

He also highlighted challenges confronting journalists, including threats, intimidation and legal battles, which he said continue to undermine the media’s ability to sustain impactful anti-corruption work.

Mr Braimah called for stronger collaboration between the media, state institutions and civil society to ensure that corruption-related investigations lead to concrete action and help restore public trust.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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