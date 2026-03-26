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The accomplice of corruption is our very own indifference — Sulemana Braimah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braima
THU, 26 MAR 2026
Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braima

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has raised concern over what he describes as increasing public indifference towards corruption in Ghana.

According to him, the persistent nature of corruption in the country is not only driven by weak systems but also by the silence of citizens.

Speaking at a national forum on media and the fight against corruption in Accra on Thursday, March 26, he said the situation is worsening despite efforts by the media and civil society.

“In fact, it is said that corruption tends to hide in the darkness. But in our context, sometimes it appears that corruption works in the broad daylight,” he stated.

He noted that Ghana’s performance on the Corruption Perception Index has stagnated over the years, with scores consistently hovering below 50, reflecting limited progress in tackling the menace.

The MFWA boss stressed that while investigative journalism continues to expose wrongdoing, it often fails to translate into accountability due to systemic gaps.

“As the saying goes, the accomplice of corruption is often our own indifference,” he added.

Mr Braimah further highlighted challenges faced by journalists, including threats, intimidation and legal battles, which undermine sustained anti-corruption reporting.

He, however, called for stronger collaboration between the media, state institutions and civil society to ensure that investigative findings lead to concrete action and help restore public trust.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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