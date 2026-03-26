Framework for Structuring a Value for Money (VfM) Office Alongside the Public Procurement Authority (PPA)

In the quest for sustainable development and prudent management of public resources, Ghana faces a critical juncture in reforming its public procurement landscape. While the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has played a pivotal role in enforcing compliance and transparency, recent challenges underscore the urgent need for a complementary institution focused on ensuring true value for money. This article presents a comprehensive framework for establishing a dedicated Value for Money (VfM) Office alongside the PPA, designed to enhance technical scrutiny, financial efficiency, and accountability in public projects. By adopting this dual-structure approach, Ghana can safeguard its development investments, restore public trust, and set a new standard for procurement excellence.

Public procurement in Ghana has faced challenges of corruption, inefficiency, and inflated contracts. The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) was established to regulate procurement procedures, but its mandate is primarily compliance-focused. Recent scandals, including the case of a PPA CEO accused of selling contracts, highlight the need for stronger safeguards. A dedicated Value for Money (VfM) Office can serve as a complementary institution to ensure technical, financial, and efficiency audits without duplicating PPA functions.

Distinction of Mandates

Public Procurement Authority (PPA)

Mandate : Ensures compliance with procurement laws and regulations.

: Ensures compliance with procurement laws and regulations. Focus : Transparency, fairness, and adherence to legal procedures.

: Transparency, fairness, and adherence to legal procedures. Limitations: Does not evaluate technical soundness, cost efficiency, or long-term value.

Value for Money (VfM) Office



Mandate : Conducts technical, engineering, and financial audits.

: Conducts technical, engineering, and financial audits. Focus : Ensures projects deliver fair pricing, quality outputs, and sustainable efficiency.

: Ensures projects deliver fair pricing, quality outputs, and sustainable efficiency. Strengths: Provides independent scrutiny beyond compliance.

Proposed Structure of a VfM Office

Governance



Independent statutory body reporting to Parliament or Auditor-General.

Clear separation from PPA to avoid conflicts of interest.

Core Functions



Technical Audits: Engineering assessments of project designs and execution.

Engineering assessments of project designs and execution. Financial Audits : Lifecycle costing, benchmarking against market rates.

: Lifecycle costing, benchmarking against market rates. Performance Evaluation: Measuring outputs against intended objectives.

Measuring outputs against intended objectives. Risk Assessment: Identifying corruption risks and inefficiencies.

Staffing



Engineers, financial analysts, procurement specialists, and auditors.

Recruitment based on professional qualifications, not political patronage.

Oversight Tools



Mandatory VfM reviews for all public projects above a defined threshold.

Integration with electronic procurement systems (GHANEPS) for real-time monitoring.

Minimizing Duplication



PPA Role : Compliance with procurement laws.

: Compliance with procurement laws. VfM Role : Efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

: Efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Coordination Mechanism: Joint reporting framework where PPA certifies compliance and VfM certifies efficiency.

Addressing Corruption Risks



Firewall Against Abuse: VfM Office prevents contract inflation and poor technical standards.

VfM Office prevents contract inflation and poor technical standards. Transparency : Publish VfM audit reports for public access.

: Publish VfM audit reports for public access. Accountability: Sanctions for officials who bypass VfM reviews.

Recommendations



Legislative Clarity : Amend the Public Procurement Act to define VfM Office’s complementary role.

: Amend the Public Procurement Act to define VfM Office’s complementary role. Capacity Building : Train auditors and engineers to strengthen technical oversight.

: Train auditors and engineers to strengthen technical oversight. Integration with GHANEPS: Ensure VfM assessments are embedded in electronic procurement workflows.

Ensure VfM assessments are embedded in electronic procurement workflows. Public Disclosure : Mandate publication of VfM audit findings to empower civil society oversight.

: Mandate publication of VfM audit findings to empower civil society oversight. Anti-Corruption Safeguards: Establish whistleblower protections and independent investigative powers.

Call to Action

Ghana must move beyond compliance-only procurement oversight. Establishing a dedicated VfM Office will ensure that public projects are not only legally procured but also technically sound, financially efficient, and corruption-free. Parliament, civil society, and professional bodies should champion this reform to safeguard national resources and restore public trust.

International Comparisons and Discipline

Singapore

Singapore’s public procurement system is governed by a robust legal framework under the Government Procurement Act 1997, overseen by the Ministry of Finance. The system emphasizes value for money, transparency, and integrity, with a strong focus on fair competition and efficient use of public funds. Singapore integrates value for money assessments directly into procurement processes, ensuring technical and financial scrutiny before contract awards. Discipline is maintained through strict compliance enforcement, clear legislative mandates, and a centralized electronic procurement platform (GeBIZ) that enhances transparency and accountability.

United Kingdom

The UK employs a comprehensive value for money approach within its public procurement framework, guided by the Treasury’s Green Book and the Public Contracts Regulations. The National Audit Office and other oversight bodies conduct rigorous value for money audits to ensure public funds are used efficiently. The UK system enforces discipline through detailed procurement rules, mandatory competitive tendering, and transparent reporting. Independent bodies provide oversight to prevent corruption and inefficiency, with sanctions for non-compliance.

Australia

Australia’s procurement framework, governed by the Commonwealth Procurement Rules, prioritizes value for money as a core principle. The Australian National Audit Office conducts performance audits focusing on technical, financial, and operational efficiency. Discipline is enforced through clear legislative guidelines, mandatory reporting, and integration with electronic procurement systems. Agencies are required to demonstrate value for money in all procurement decisions, with strong accountability mechanisms to deter corruption and waste.

The establishment of a Value for Money Office alongside the Public Procurement Authority represents a transformative step for Ghana’s public procurement system. While the PPA ensures legal compliance, it is the VfM Office that will guarantee technical rigor, financial prudence, and operational efficiency. Together, these institutions will close critical accountability gaps, deter corruption, and maximize the impact of public investments. For Ghana to realize its development ambitions and uphold the trust of its citizens, this dual oversight framework is not just desirable—it is imperative.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua

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