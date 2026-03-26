Speaker Bagbin to launch 3rd edition of Democracy Cup on March 31

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, will on Tuesday, March 31, launch the third edition of the Democracy Cup at Parliament House in Accra.

The event, scheduled for 11:00 GMT at the Justice D. F. Annan Auditorium, is expected to bring together key stakeholders, including Members of Parliament, government officials, and actors within the sporting fraternity.

In a statement dated March 25, the parliamentary service noted that the initiative has grown into a symbolic platform that connects sports with governance and national identity.

“The Democracy Cup designed to strengthen democratic values through sport has steadily evolved into a unique platform that blends football, governance, and national identity,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the initiative continues to promote civic responsibility, peaceful coexistence and national cohesion through the unifying power of football.

It added that this year’s launch will attract corporate partners, sponsors and members of the diplomatic corps, as the event gains both local and international attention.

“Beyond the domestic front, the Democracy Cup continues to expand its international footprint, supported by growing partnerships aimed at elevating Ghana's global sporting profile,” the statement added.

Further details on participating clubs, fixtures and prize packages are expected to be unveiled at the launch.