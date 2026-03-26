Mussa Dankwa's poll on 2028 NDC flagbearer race will be proven wrong — Ras Mubarak

A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has asserted that a recent opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2028 flagbearer race will be proven wrong.

The poll, released on Wednesday, March 25, showed that 39% of NDC voters prefer Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to lead the party in 2028, followed by NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia with 26%, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu with 21%, and Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang with 13%.

Among general voters, the survey also placed Ato Forson in the lead with 32%, up from 23% in December 2025.

Asiedu Nketia, Haruna Iddrisu and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang followed with 25%, 23% and 14% respectively.

Reacting in a social media post on Thursday, March 26, Ras Mubarak said the findings do not reflect the realities on the grounds.

He asserted that any opinion poll about the ruling party's 2028 flagbearer race that doesn't feature Chief of Staff Julius Deborah as a leading candidate should be disregarded.

“I've seen my friend Mussa Dankwah's latest poll on the NDC's 2028 flagbearer. While it may seem early for such conversations, let me say this respectfully; the facts on the ground do not support his current findings.

"Mussa was wrong then. Insha Allah, he will be proven wrong again. Any poll that does not feature the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, as a leading candidate should be taken with a very big pinch of salt.”