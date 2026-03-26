LiSAG invests in infrastructure, raises alarm over quack surveyors and rising land disputes

The Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LiSAG) inaugurated its newly built conference hall and LiSAG Villa during its 7th Annual General Meeting, with leadership highlighting progress and pressing challenges in the surveying sector.

Addressing members and stakeholders at the event at the LiSAG, Labone-Accra, LiSAG President, Dr Samuel Larbi Darko, said the association’s infrastructure drive was born out of necessity after years of operating from rented premises.

He explained that the decision to construct a permanent facility, including a commercial villa, was aimed at ensuring financial sustainability and supporting member welfare.

He noted that the LiSAG Villa and the Conference Hall will be rented out to generate income to fund welfare programmes, particularly for retired and ageing members, and to support the association’s activities.

Dr Larbi Darko underscored the importance of licensed surveyors in national development, stressing that their work is central to land administration, infrastructure development, and spatial planning.

He explained that surveyors are responsible for accurately defining land boundaries and supporting the Lands Commission in land registration processes.

He, however, raised concerns over the increasing number of land disputes in the country, attributing many of the cases to poorly defined boundaries and unprofessional surveying practices.

According to him, the situation is worsened by the activities of unqualified individuals posing as surveyors and offering services to landowners, chiefs, and families.

“These unauthorised practitioners often produce inaccurate results, which later create conflicts. When licensed surveyors step in to correct these errors, it sometimes leads to confrontations,” he indicated.

The LiSAG President also highlighted the high cost of modern surveying equipment as a major challenge. He revealed that essential tools such as GPS systems and drones are expensive, with some GPS devices costing up to $30,000, making it difficult for professionals to easily acquire the necessary technology.

On improving access to services, Dr Larbi Darko stated that the association is aligning with national decentralisation efforts by expanding its presence across the regions. He disclosed that LiSAG has already secured properties in several regions and plans to develop offices to bring services closer to the public.

The newly commissioned conference hall, with a capacity of about 300 to 350 people, depending on seating arrangement, is expected to serve as a hub for professional gatherings and industry engagements.

Dr Larbi Darko reiterated LiSAG’s commitment to professionalism, capacity building, and supporting government efforts to improve land administration in Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the Technical Director at the Ministry, John Ofori Boadu, emphasised the critical role licensed surveyors play in supporting the state’s land management responsibilities.

He noted that due to the increasing demand for surveying services, particularly in cadastral surveying, government institutions alone cannot handle the workload.

According to him, licensed surveyors are therefore granted permission to operate in specific areas to complement the work of the state. He encouraged practitioners to build their technical capacity, stressing that the government’s reliance on private surveyors depends heavily on their ability to deliver quality and efficient services.

Mr Boadu also revealed that a major land administration project initiated by the sector minister is expected to roll out within the year. He indicated that a secretariat has already been established at the ministry to oversee the implementation, and licensed surveyors will play a key role in its execution.

On decentralisation, he disclosed that although the Lands Commission currently operates in all 16 regions, efforts are underway to expand services further to the district and municipal levels. This, he explained, is part of a broader strategy to bring land services closer to citizens.

He added that digitalisation will be a central component of the reform agenda. Once fully implemented, the system will allow individuals to access land services and conduct transactions online from anywhere in the world, significantly improving efficiency and accessibility.