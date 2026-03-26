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GRASAG raises concern about learning conditions of graduate students; calls for swift action

By Emmanueal Asakinaba II Contributor
Education GRASAG raises concern about learning conditions of graduate students; calls for swift action
THU, 26 MAR 2026

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG) says graduate students continue to suffer from supervision challenges, delays in the examination of submitted theses, and non-satisfactory overall learning conditions despite the gains made by Ghanaian universities in the provision of graduate education.

The National President of GRASAG Jimmy Mawuse Adangbe raised these concerns when GRASAG paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, and her management last Tuesday to discuss, among others, how to enhance the quality and overall experience of Ghanaian graduate students.

“While universities in Ghana continue to deliver graduate education, many students still raise concerns about their experiences—particularly issues of supervision, delays in thesis examination, and overall learning conditions.

"We are encouraged that the University of Ghana is taking the lead as one of the best universities in West Africa, with a strong commitment to improving the graduate experience. This is a critical step towards reducing the growing trend of young people seeking similar opportunities and experiences abroad,” Mr Jimmy Mawuse Adangbe said.

The delegation, which was led by Mr Adangbe, GRASAG National President, included local executives at the University of Ghana, led by Mr. Sadick Abubakari, President of the University of Ghana GRASAG.

"We remain committed to ensuring that the needs of graduate students are prioritized. Thank you all for your continuous support and dedication," Mr Adangbe said after meeting with the Vice Chancellor and her team.

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