Tano South marks National Sanitation Day with massive clean-up exercise

In line with the President’s National Sanitation Day initiative, the Tano South Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Bechem, organised a clean-up exercise to commemorate the day.

The initiative, aimed at promoting health and improving hygiene standards within the municipality, brought together a wide range of stakeholders.

These included the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, the Coordinating Director, Mr. Abdul Rahman Salam, security agencies, traditional leaders, members of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Bechem, local organisations, and a cross-section of residents.

The exercise was carried out along the principal streets, market areas, and the lorry station in Bechem, where participants engaged in sweeping, collecting waste, and disinfecting public spaces to ensure a cleaner environment.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong expressed appreciation to all participants, particularly the Presbyterian Church in Bechem and the Municipal Security Council, for their support and collaboration in making the programme a success.

He noted that sanitation conditions in Bechem have seen significant improvement over time, stressing that maintaining cleanliness should not be limited to a single designated day but should be embraced as a continuous responsibility. According to him, regular clean-up exercises would go a long way in eliminating filth and enhancing public health in the municipality.

He further explained that the Tano South Municipal Assembly operates under national legislation as well as specific bylaws, adding that once these bylaws are fully gazetted, individuals who neglect their sanitation responsibilities or fail to participate in maintaining a clean environment will face legal consequences.

He concluded by expressing satisfaction with the overall progress of the exercise and commended the level of cooperation demonstrated across the municipality.

The Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr. James Kwesi Oware, also addressed the gathering and expressed concern about the tendency of some residents to wait for the presence of high-profile officials, such as the Municipal Chief Executive, Members of Parliament, or environmental officers before cleaning their surroundings.

He emphasised that sanitation should be treated as a daily responsibility rather than an activity reserved for special occasions. He urged Assembly Members to take an active lead within their respective jurisdictions to ensure that residents consistently maintain clean environments.

Mr. Oware further commended the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies for their active participation, noting that their involvement served as a strong example for the rest of the community.

The District Minister for the Bechem Presbyterian Church, Reverend Clement Afrefah, who played a key role alongside church members, explained that the church partnered with the Assembly because of its commitment to the health and well-being of the people.

He stated that the church views sanitation as an integral part of its social and spiritual responsibility and will continue to support initiatives that help prevent the spread of disease and improve the quality of life in the municipality.

Reverend Afrefah expressed gratitude to traditional leaders, local associations, and the security services for their contributions to the success of the exercise.

The clean-up exercise concluded successfully, with stakeholders and residents reaffirming their commitment to maintaining cleanliness and improving sanitation standards within the Tano South Municipality.