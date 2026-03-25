Political Analyst Omane blames corruption, greed for Ghana’s development challenges

A Kumasi-based political analyst, Richard Omane, has expressed concern over Ghana’s development trajectory, arguing that pervasive corruption, greed and what he described as institutional inefficiencies are undermining national progress.

His comments come amid contrasting views from some government supporters who maintain that the economy is on a positive path. Omane, however, insists that the country’s development is being systematically weakened by entrenched negative practices within both the public and private sectors.

He argued that the true indicators of a thriving economy are the absence of corruption, greed and administrative complacency, questioning what has been achieved nearly 69 years after independence.

Omane maintained that since Ghana attained independence in 1957, only the era of Kwame Nkrumah could be strongly associated with effective governance and meaningful development, suggesting that subsequent administrations have largely focused on managing the state rather than providing visionary leadership.

According to him, this perceived lack of direction has contributed to weak governance systems and has created room for corruption to thrive despite existing oversight mechanisms.

He further described worrying practices within the public sector, alleging that some workers engage in unproductive activities during official working hours while still expecting to receive full salaries at the end of the month. He argued that such attitudes continue to slow national development but are often overlooked.

Omane also criticised the frequent demands for salary increases through strikes and demonstrations, noting that such actions are often not matched by corresponding improvements in productivity and service delivery.

Echoing similar concerns, retired auditor Charles Brefo highlighted what he described as widespread greed among public officials. He argued that despite receiving substantial remuneration, some officials still engage in financial misconduct.

He cited alleged irregularities within the National Service Scheme as an example of systemic challenges linked to financial mismanagement.

Omane also referenced Ghana’s tomato supply challenges, questioning the country’s reliance on imports. He pointed to reports of significant imports of tomatoes from neighbouring countries and argued that Ghana, with its fertile land and a Ministry of Food and Agriculture, should be able to meet domestic demand and even produce for export.

He stressed that Ghana’s long term development depends on a fundamental shift in mindset, urging citizens to prioritise national interest over personal gain.

According to him, without such a transformation in attitudes and values, efforts to achieve sustained national development will continue to face setbacks.