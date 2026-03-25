"Water is life”: How a single borehole is fueling a call for development in Dagliga

While the commissioning of a new borehole in Dagliga was marked by celebration, the event served as a stark reminder of the infrastructure deficit still facing the Upper East Region. What began as a philanthropic gesture by Project of Heart coordinated by Madam Christina Abi Atinga, has quickly evolved into a rallying cry for broader community development, as local leaders and residents use their newfound platform to demand electricity, roads, and healthcare.

For years, the people of Dagliga, a community in the Upper East, lived in a cycle of physical hardship, with women and children bearing the brunt of water scarcity. Even during the rainy season, the lack of accessible points meant traveling long distances to neighboring areas, a journey that consumed hours of productive time.

The new facility, completed at a cost of approximately GHS30,000, is expected to serve over 1,000 people in the wider electoral area. According to community elder Mr. Dominic Zuure, the proximity of the water will immediately shift the community's focus toward economic survival, specifically subsistence farming and quarrying. "Water is life," noted retired teacher Mr. Nicholas Kolog, "If you have food and there's no water, you have nothing".

The Dagliga project stands out not merely for the donation itself, but for the profound level of community "buy-in" that addresses the failures of previous, now-defunct boreholes. To guarantee long-term success, the community integrated multiple layers of local support, starting with a local family donating the specific plot of land required for the drilling. This spirit of manual equity was further demonstrated by local women and children who gathered stones and assisted in mixing the mortar and concrete for the construction. Finally, to provide technical oversight, a management committee is being established with plans to send members for specialized training in borehole mechanics, ensuring the facility remains operational for years to come.

Despite the success of the water project, Dagliga remains a community largely cut off from modern amenities, leading community leaders to use the commissioning ceremony as a platform for an urgent appeal to the government and private sector regarding a dire lack of infrastructure. A primary concern is the "darkness" affecting the area, as houses surrounding the new borehole remain in total darkness due to a critical lack of electricity. This isolation is compounded by the distance created by a lack of motorable roads, which makes the community inaccessible to vehicles, forcing the sick to walk five kilometers to reach the nearest health clinic. Furthermore, residents like Mary Bobila emphasize that the quantity of clean water is still insufficient for the large community, estimating that at least five or six additional boreholes are required to achieve full coverage.

As the water begins to flow in Dagliga, the community’s gaze has shifted toward the horizon. For these residents, the borehole is not the final destination, but the first step toward a future where light, health, and accessible roads are no longer a luxury, but a reality.