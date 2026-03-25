MTN Ghana declare GHS6.4 billion dividend on strong 2025 performance

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has announced a total dividend payout of GHS6.4 billion for the 2025 financial year, reflecting a strong performance across its business segments.

The company declared a final dividend of 40 pesewas per share, following an interim dividend of 8 pesewas paid in September 2025. This brings the total dividend for the year to 48 pesewas per share, representing a 57.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The announcement was made at the company’s Annual General Meeting, where board and management highlighted significant growth in revenue and profitability.

Board Chairman, Dr Ishmael Yamson, noted that Ghana’s economic recovery in 2025 contributed to MTN Ghana’s strong performance, with total revenue growing by 36.1 per cent year on year and profit after tax increasing by 55.9 per cent.

He attributed the performance to strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing customer engagement and expanding the company’s service offerings, with key segments such as Data, Mobile Money, Digital, and Voice all recording notable growth.

As of December 31, 2025, MTN Ghana had issued 13,236,175,050 ordinary shares held by 126,748 shareholders. During the year under review, 2.87 per cent of the shares, equivalent to 379,975,194 shares, were traded, compared to 920,712,594 shares, representing 6.96 per cent in 2024.

Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Blewett, reported a 36.2 per cent increase in service revenue to GHS24.4 billion, driven by strong performance across all major segments.

He explained that the company invested GHS4.6 billion in ex lease capital expenditure to improve network quality, expand coverage and capacity, and upgrade its IT systems. These investments, he said, contributed to improved operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience.

Breaking down the performance by segment, data revenue rose by 48.8 per cent to GHS13.4 billion, voice revenue increased by 7.8 per cent to GHS3.8 billion, digital revenue surged by 109.9 per cent to GHS479.0 million, and Mobile Money revenue grew by 35.7 per cent to GHS6.0 billion.

Mr Blewett also indicated that the company is taking steps to complete the structural separation of its fintech business in line with the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019, following shareholder approval of a merger between Mobile Money Limited and Mobile Money Fintech Limited in December 2025.

Chief Financial Officer, Antoinette Kwofie, noted that total costs rose by 26.5 per cent to GHS9.8 billion, driven by increases in both cost of sales and operational expenses.

She explained that cost of sales increased by 22.8 per cent to GHS4.1 billion, largely due to commissions on Mobile Money and GSM transactions, while operational expenses grew by 29.3 per cent to GHS5.7 billion. The rise, she said, was partly due to management fees for Mobile Money Ltd being recorded for a full year in 2025 compared to a partial impact in 2024.

MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in infrastructure, expansion of services, and delivery of shareholder value, while supporting Ghana’s ongoing digital transformation agenda.