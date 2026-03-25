Police exhume body parts of trader allegedly murdered by fetish priest at Awutu Bentum

The Ghana Police Service has exhumed the body parts of a trader who was allegedly murdered by a fetish priest at Awutu Bentum.

The remains have since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The recovery of the remains followed reports from community members, prompting police to visit the scene and convey the body parts to the morgue for further examination.

At the Adabraka District Court, Inspector Sandra Amarkye, holding brief, informed the court that police are awaiting a pathologist’s report to support ongoing investigations.

The accused, Xorlali Alortusah, aged 25, has been charged with murder and remanded into lawful custody. His plea has not yet been taken, and he is expected to remain in custody until April 16, 2026.

Prosecution told the court that Alortusah, described as a fetish priest and herbalist operating at Awutu Bentum near Jei Krodua, is alleged to have caused the death of Joyce Akua Ampomaa, a 40-year-old trader residing at Akweitey, Kasoa.

According to the facts presented, the deceased had previously sought herbal treatment from the accused in 2025 for a leg ailment. On March 4, 2026, she reportedly returned to him for spiritual assistance regarding her business.

The prosecution further stated that after a consultation at about 19:00 hours at the accused’s shrine, he instructed her to accompany him to his farm to collect herbs.

While en route, the accused allegedly attacked her from behind with a cutlass, resulting in her death. He is further alleged to have dismembered the body and concealed the remains in a nearby bush.

On March 10, 2026, members of the community discovered the remains near the accused’s farm and reported the matter to police at Jei Krodua. Officers subsequently visited the scene, retrieved the body parts and sent them to the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Investigations led to the arrest of the accused, who is said to have admitted the offence during interrogation, according to the prosecution.