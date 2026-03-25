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Watermelon seller escapes death as truck veers off on Koluedor-Sege stretch

  Wed, 25 Mar 2026
Social News Watermelon seller escapes death as truck veers off on Koluedor-Sege stretch
WED, 25 MAR 2026

A watermelon seller narrowly escaped death when a truck loaded with assorted alcoholic beverages veered off the road along the Koluedor-Sege stretch of the Tema-Aflao Highway.

The seller, Madam Irene Tettehwayo, said the incident occurred on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in the evening at about 17:30 hours, as she was preparing to close for the day.

Narrating her ordeal to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Tettehwayo said she suddenly noticed the truck approaching from the Tema direction and veering off the road towards her.

“I became confused and frightened. I stood up and shouted the name of Jesus several times as I ran into the bush,” she said.

She added that the truck fell onto its driver's side and skidded across the road for about 20 metres before coming to a stop.

She indicated that it was the second time a similar incident had occurred on that stretch of the road, raising concerns about safety in the area.

An eyewitness, Mr Wahenor Richard Doe, a tanker driver from Koluedor, told the GNA that the truck driver had overtaken him near the Sege Polyclinic junction moments before the accident.

He said the truck appeared to have lost control after hitting a curved section of the road, possibly because of a brake failure.

“The driver tried to control the speeding vehicle, but it veered off and turned sideways before landing in the gutter,” he explained.

The GNA observed that several sachets of the alcoholic beverages were scattered along the road following the crash, with the vehicle with registration number GR 5942-25 showing significant damage on the driver's side.

The driver, who sustained injuries, was taken to the Sege Polyclinic for treatment.

Personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service who visited the scene, declined to comment on the incident.

GNA

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