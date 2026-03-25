US, Israel and Argentina vote against Mahama’s slave reparations motion

A motion on slavery reparations tabled by John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the United Nations General Assembly secured broad international support, with 123 countries voting in favour.

The resolution sought to have the United Nations formally recognise the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade as the gravest crime ever committed against humanity.

After extensive debate, the motion was adopted with 123 votes in support. However, three countries voted against the resolution, namely the United States, Argentina and Israel, while 52 nations abstained from voting.

The outcome reflects a divided global stance, even as the majority of member states backed the symbolic call for recognition and redress.

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