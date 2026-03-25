The Changing Face of Insurance in Ghana: What Activa International Insurance Ghana Is Seeing

For decades, the insurance industry in Ghana wore a reputation that preceded it: complex, inaccessible, and designed for the few rather than the many. With penetration rates stubbornly hovering around one per cent of GDP, the sector remained one of the most underutilized pillars of the country's financial system . The image was one of dense policy documents, hefty upfront premiums, and claims processes that demanded patience and persistence. For the average Ghanaian—the market trader, the taxi driver, the small business owner—insurance was something distant, something for corporations and the wealthy.

But something is shifting. Walk into any insurance office in Accra today, and you are likely to hear a different vocabulary: inclusion, flexibility, digital, microinsurance. The industry is waking up to the reality that growth lies not in serving the same corporate clients more expensively, but in reaching the millions of Ghanaians who have never owned a policy. And one company that has been both a witness to and a participant in this transformation is Activa International Insurance Ghana.

To understand how this shift is playing out on the ground, I visited Activa's headquarters—Activa Square—and sat down with two of the company's executives: Mr. Abubakari Salifu, Ag. Managing Director, and Mr. Isaac Armar,Chief Sales and Commercial Officer. What emerged was a conversation about an industry shedding its old skin and the deliberate choices required to build something new.

The Problem with the Old Model

When I asked Abubakari Salifu to describe the insurance landscape a decade ago, he did not mince words.

"The old model was very much boardroom-focused," he told me, leaning back in his chair. "You had policies written in dense legal language, premiums that had to be paid in one lump sum, and claims processes that required physical visits to offices. It wasn't built for the average Ghanaian."

He paused, then added: "What we are seeing now—and what Activa has been actively pushing—is a complete reversal of that mindset. Insurance in Ghana has left the boardroom for the marketplace."

That phrase—"left the boardroom for the marketplace"—stuck with me. It captures something fundamental about where the industry is heading. For decades, insurers designed products in corporate offices and then waited for customers to come through the doors. Now, they are being forced to go where the people are: the markets, the bus stops, the mobile phones in every palm.

Reaching Those Left Behind

If the old model was about serving the few, the new model is about reaching the many. For Isaac Armar, this is not just a business strategy; it is a mission.

"For too long, the industry designed products first and then tried to find customers to fit them," he said. "We decided to do the opposite. We asked: who is being left out? And what do they actually need?"

One of the answers was women entrepreneurs. This led to the Activ'Lady Programme, an initiative developed in partnership with the International Finance Corporation. The program targets women running small businesses—market vendors, caterers, hairdressers—who for years had no protection for their assets or income.

"We realized that many women had no safety net," Isaac explained. "If a fire destroyed their stall or an accident took away their primary income earner, there was nothing to fall back on. So we designed a program specifically for them. It combines insurance with financial literacy training. It's not just about selling a policy; it's about building understanding and trust."

When I asked whether education was as important as coverage, he nodded firmly. "You can have the best product in the world, but if people don't understand why they need it or how it works, they won't buy it. And if they don't trust that you will pay their claim when the time comes, they certainly won't renew. So we've invested heavily in community outreach, in training sessions in local languages, in making sure women see us as partners in their business growth."

Breaking the Payment Barrier

Another barrier that has long kept Ghanaians away from insurance is the payment structure. Annual premiums paid upfront work for salaried employees and corporations, but not for the millions whose income arrives daily or weekly.

Abubakari Salifu explained how Activa tackled this through a product called INSUREFLEX.

"We recognized that the traditional payment structure was excluding a massive segment of the population," he said. "If you run a small business, your income might be daily or weekly. Asking you to pay a full year's premium in one go is unrealistic. So we introduced a flexible payment option that allows customers to spread their premiums over an agreed period."

He described it as a deceptively simple change with transformative effects. "Suddenly, insurance became something people could budget for. And when you combine flexible payments with mobile money integration, you remove almost every barrier. A customer can pay their premium in installments via their phone, file a claim through a WhatsApp interface, and get updates without ever stepping into an office."

The Digital Push

The conversation inevitably turned to digital. Across Ghana's financial services sector, digital transformation has been both a disruptor and an enabler. For insurance, it has been the latter.

"We've invested significantly in our digital infrastructure," Abubakari Salifu said. "We have an online platform where customers can purchase policies, pay premiums, and submit and track claims entirely digitally."

But he was quick to add that digital inclusion requires more than just a website. "Not everyone has a smartphone or consistent internet access. So we built USSD options as well. A customer with a basic phone can access our services using simple codes. This is non-negotiable if we are serious about inclusion."

To underscore the company's commitment to digital security, Abubakari pointed to a recent milestone: Activa became the first general insurance company in Ghana to achieve ISO 27001:2022 certification for information security management systems.

"What that says to our customers is simple: your data is safe with us. In a digital world, trust is everything. If people are going to transact with us online, they need to know that their personal and financial information is protected to international standards."

Products Designed for Real People

Beyond payment flexibility and digital access, Activa has been rethinking the products themselves. Isaac Armar walked me through the SMART COVERS initiative, a portfolio of products designed to address gaps in traditional offerings.

Lady Drive, for example, is a motor insurance policy tailored for women drivers. "It came from conversations with women drivers who felt that standard motor insurance didn't quite meet their needs," Isaac Armar said. "So we created a policy that offers additional benefits like roadside assistance and features specifically for women. It's not a gimmick; it's a recognition that different customers have different needs."

Personal Accident Plus came from a similar recognition. "We noticed that standard accident policies often had gaps—they might cover medical expenses but not provide income replacement or funeral support. So we designed a product that offers a more comprehensive safety net. It's about saying: if something happens to you, we've got you covered in the ways that actually matter."

Armar added that these products reflect a broader philosophy. "We're not just selling insurance; we're trying to provide peace of mind that fits how people actually live."

Industry-Wide Shifts

While Activa's initiatives are noteworthy, the transformation of Ghana's insurance sector extends beyond any single company. During our conversation, both Andoh and Mensah pointed to broader trends that give them confidence about the future.

First, government support is growing. The Ministry of Finance is developing a 10-year insurance master plan aimed at strengthening the sector and addressing low penetration. The enforcement of mandatory local cargo insurance—requiring all commercial imports to be insured by locally licensed companies—is expected to significantly boost premium income and raise insurance penetration .

Second, partnerships between insurers and fintech platforms are expanding access. "Companies are realizing they don't have to build everything themselves," Isaac Armar noted. "They can partner with mobile money platforms, with tech startups, to reach customers faster. These collaborations are expanding digital access in ways that were unthinkable a decade ago."

Third, and perhaps most significantly, there is a generational shift. "Young Ghanaians are more financially literate, more comfortable with digital transactions, and more open to insurance than their parents' generation," Isaac Armar observed. "They see it as a tool, not a burden. That's the demographic we're building for."

Listening to Customers

As someone who works directly with retail customers, Isaac Armar has a front-row seat to how attitudes are changing. When I asked what Ghanaians want from insurance today, he had a ready answer.

"They want simplicity. They want transparency. They want to know exactly what they're paying for and exactly what they'll get if something happens. They don't want hidden clauses or surprise exclusions. And increasingly, they want to be able to manage everything from their phones."

He also spoke about the human side of the work. "When we roll out something like the Activ'Lady Programme and a woman tells us that for the first time she feels her business is protected, that she can take a risk or expand without fear of losing everything—that's powerful. It reminds us that what we do isn't just about premiums and claims. It's about enabling people to live their lives with confidence."

A Final Word From The Conversation

Before I left Activa Square, I asked both executives to sum up what they are witnessing in one sentence.

Salifu Abubakari went first: "Insurance is finally becoming a tool for everyone, not just a privilege for the few. And those of us in the industry have a responsibility to keep pushing that transformation forward."

Isaac Armar smiled and added: "I'd say it's no longer about selling a policy; it's about building a relationship."

Conclusion From Me

The changing face of insurance in Ghana is not a story of overnight revolution. It is a story of deliberate, incremental change—of companies recognizing that the old models have reached their limits and that growth lies in serving those who have been left out. For Activa International Insurance Ghana, that has meant investing in inclusive programs like Activ'Lady, flexible payment options like INSUREFLEX, digital platforms that meet customers where they are, and products designed for real-world needs.

As Ghana's economy grows and its population becomes more financially literate, the insurance sector has an opportunity to play a far larger role in protecting lives and livelihoods. The foundation is being laid, one policy, one partnership, one customer at a time.