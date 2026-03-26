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United States Declares “War” on Immigration Fraud

Feature Article United States Declares “War” on Immigration Fraud
THU, 26 MAR 2026

In recent years, the United States has significantly intensified its fight against immigration fraud and illegal migration. Under policies introduced especially after 2025, the government has treated immigration violations not just as administrative issues, but as serious threats to national security, economic stability, and public safety. This shift has been described by critics and supporters alike as a “declaration of war” on immigration fraud.

Background: Why the Crackdown?
Immigration fraud includes activities such as:

Fake marriages to obtain visas
Forged documents
False asylum claims
Identity misrepresentation
U.S. authorities argue that such practices undermine the legal immigration system and allow criminals to exploit loopholes. According to official reports, agencies have increased vetting, investigations, and enforcement operations to detect fraud and remove offenders.

Key Policies and Actions
Executive Orders and Legal Measures
A major turning point came with Executive Order 14159, titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion.”

This policy introduced:
Faster deportations (expedited removal)
Penalties for undocumented immigrants
Pressure on “sanctuary cities”

These measures strengthened the legal framework for aggressive immigration enforcement.

Nationwide Enforcement Operations
The government launched large-scale operations targeting undocumented immigrants and fraud networks, including:

Operation Metro Surge
Operation Midway Blitz
Operation Salvo
These operations involved multiple federal agencies and led to:

Thousands of arrests
Workplace raids
Increased deportations
In some cases, operations were directly linked to investigations into fraud schemes within immigrant communities.

Expansion of Federal Enforcement
The U.S. government mobilized a wide range of law enforcement agencies not traditionally focused on immigration to support enforcement efforts.

Reports indicate that:
Agents from drug enforcement and financial crime units were reassigned

Businesses were investigated for employing undocumented workers

Immigration enforcement became a top federal priority

Targeting Fraud Specifically
Authorities emphasized cracking down on:
Immigration application fraud
Benefit fraud linked to immigration status
Organized criminal networks exploiting migrants

Some operations specifically focused on alleged fraud cases, particularly in social service programs and asylum systems.

Recent Developments (2026)
Senate approves Trump's Homeland nominee with immigration crackdown under scrutiny

Supreme Court considers letting Trump administration revive restrictive immigration asylum policy

Recent news highlights show that:
The government continues to tighten asylum rules and border controls

Immigration enforcement remains politically controversial

Policies increasingly affect not only undocumented migrants but also some legal immigrants and visa holders

There are also ongoing legal battles, including cases before the U.S. Supreme Court on asylum restrictions.

Criticism and Controversy
While supporters argue the crackdown protects national security, critics raise concerns:

Human rights issues: Reports of detaining legal residents and even citizens

Economic impact: Labor shortages in key industries

Legal concerns: Questions about due process and constitutional rights

Some analysts argue there is limited evidence of widespread systemic fraud to justify such large-scale actions.

Conclusion
The United States’ aggressive stance on immigration fraud represents one of the most significant shifts in modern immigration policy. By combining strict laws, large-scale enforcement operations, and expanded federal involvement, the government has effectively declared a “war” on immigration violations.

However, the long-term impact remains uncertain, as debates continue over security, legality, and human rights.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1422 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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