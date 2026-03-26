President Mahama at the UN: Honoring Victims of Transatlantic Slavery

On March 25, 2026, President John Dramani Mahama delivered a powerful address at the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The speech combined remembrance, moral reflection, and a strong call for global justice.

Remembering Millions of Victims

President Mahama emphasized that the day serves as a solemn moment to honor the millions of Africans estimated at over 12–13 million who were enslaved during the transatlantic slave trade. He noted that remembrance is not only about reflection but also about education and healing for present and future generations.

He highlighted how museums, memorials, books, and oral histories help preserve this painful past and ensure that such atrocities are never repeated.

The Meaning of the Day

Mahama traced the origins of the UN observance, explaining that the international community formally established March 25 as a day of remembrance in 2007. He described it as a milestone in humanity’s effort to acknowledge one of the darkest chapters in history and promote awareness of racism and injustice.

According to him, remembrance is part of a broader process of global healing and reconciliation.

Call for Recognition and Justice

A central theme of Mahama’s speech was the need for the world to go beyond remembrance and pursue reparatory justice. He presented Ghana’s push for a UN resolution declaring transatlantic slavery as “the gravest crime against humanity.”

He told the Assembly:

“We come together in solemn solidarity to affirm truth and pursue a route to healing and reparative justice.”

The proposed resolution calls for actions such as:

Formal apologies

Compensation and restitution

Return of stolen cultural artifacts

Long-term measures to address systemic racism

A Moral Responsibility

Mahama framed the issue as a moral obligation for the international community. Drawing on historical figures like Theodore Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr., he argued that neutrality in the face of injustice is unacceptable.

He urged world leaders to “stand on the right side of history” and ensure that the suffering of enslaved Africans is neither forgotten nor ignored.

Global Significance

The speech came at a critical moment, as the UN General Assembly later adopted Ghana’s resolution recognizing slavery as a grave crime and encouraging discussions on reparations.

Although non-binding, the resolution represents a major step in:

Acknowledging historical injustice

Promoting global dialogue on reparations

Strengthening the fight against racism and inequality

Conclusion

President Mahama’s address was both a tribute and a call to action. By linking remembrance with justice, he positioned the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade as a continuing global issue that requires acknowledgment, accountability, and collective healing.

He concluded with a powerful message: history demands action, and the world must respond with truth, justice, and dignity for the victims of slavery.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880