Govt to supply tomato seeds to SHSs under feed Ghana programme amid Burkina Faso export ban

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has announced that the government will distribute tomato seeds to Senior High Schools under the Feed Ghana programme to boost production and reduce demand for the commodity.

The move comes in the wake of a tomato export ban imposed by Burkina Faso, which has heightened concerns over supply.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, March 25, Mr Opoku disclosed that 413 Senior High Schools have already been registered to participate in tomato cultivation as part of the initiative.

“We're going to supply seeds to SHSs working with us under the Feed Ghana Programme. We have registered 413 schools, and all these schools must go into tomato production, at least to feed themselves on campus. That will also reduce demand,” he said.

He added that churches and other institutions have also signed up under the Feed Ghana Secretariat to take part in the programme.

“We also have churches and other agencies that have registered to work with the Feed Ghana Secretariat, and we are urging all of them to go into that space,” he stated.

The initiative forms part of efforts to promote local production and ease pressure on the supply of tomatoes across the country.