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South Africa police clash with anti-immigrant protesters

By AFP
South Africa South Africa has been repeatedly swept by waves of anti-foreigner sentiment. By RAJESH JANTILAL (AFP)
WED, 25 MAR 2026 1
South Africa has been repeatedly swept by waves of anti-foreigner sentiment. By RAJESH JANTILAL (AFP)

South African police on Wednesday fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse hundreds of anti-immigrant protesters in the coastal city of Durban.

The country has been repeatedly swept by waves of antiâ€'foreigner sentiment, often erupting into violent -- and sometimes deadly -- attacks on immigrants.

With local elections due in less than a year, the issue has become an even sharper political flashpoint.

The protesters were whipped into action by groups including political parties and xenophobic vigilante movement Operation Dudula, whose name means "push back" in Zulu.

They poured into the streets waving placards, singing and chanting as they demanded tougher action against undocumented foreign nationals.

Police had initially managed to hold the marchers back from heading towards the beachfront, which protesters claimed was rife with drug dealers and other criminal activity.

But a small group broke away, harassing bystanders and looting shops, triggering the show of force.

Some shop owners, fearing looting and possible violence, had shuttered their businesses well before the march began.

Competition for jobs has caused resentment among unemployed South Africans. By RAJESH JANTILAL (AFP) Competition for jobs has caused resentment among unemployed South Africans. By RAJESH JANTILAL (AFP)

"People can call us names but we cannot allow a situation where our country is being destroyed before our very own eyes," said Herman Mashaba, leader of the ActionSA party, which promises to tighten immigration controls.

"We are seeing our government allowing our country to be flooded by groups from all over the world as far as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mexico, all over the world. So we are saying to our government this is unacceptable," he said at the protest.

Among the marchers was 81â€'yearâ€'old Thembi Dlamini from Clermont, west of Durban, who said she had joined last year's protest as well.

"I have seen my country going down because officials take bribes to give documents illegally, police allow drug trade because they are paid," she said, adding: "Jobs are being taken away by our brothers from other parts of Africa who are here illegally. Where will our children get jobs?"

As the continent's most industrialised economy, South Africa is a prime destination for people seeking work even though its own unemployment rate hovers around 32 percent.

Competition for jobs has caused resentment among unemployed South Africans.

According to the statistics agency, some three million foreigners, or 5.1 percent of the population, live in the country.

AFP
AFP

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/26/2026 4:48:17 PM

Is it like in Africa, if you don't travel to live in another country ,you won't gain any respect in your family.

Comments1
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