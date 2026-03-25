Police arrest two suspects over 2025 Dzorwulu jewellery shop robbery

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended two suspects linked to a 2025 robbery at a jewellery shop near Nyaho Clinic in Dzorwulu, Accra.

The incident, which occurred on September 11, 2025, involved two armed men on a motorbike who assaulted a shop attendant, smashed a glass door, and stole assorted jewellery.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 25, the police identified the suspects as Abubakar Mamoud and Mahmoud Abdul Aziz, also known as Justin Martin.

"Following months of sustained intelligence gathering, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters arrested the suspects on 24th February 2026 at Anyaa in the Greater Accra Region," the CID stated in part of the release.

The statement noted that a search at the premises of the suspects led to the retrieval of items believed to have been used in the robbery, including a hammer, black face mask, toy pistol, gold and diamond detectors, weighing scale, backpack, gloves, helmet, and two motorbikes.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the offence and implicated one Eddy of Oyarifa as the receiver of the stolen items.

According to the police, Efforts are underway to locate and arrest" the alleged receiver of the stolen items.

Both suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to appear in court tomorrow, Thursday, March 26.